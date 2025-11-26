“Zohran better than me”: Comedian Josh Johnson jokes Trump’s Zohran Mamdani White House invite was a “setup”

Zohran Mamdani has not responded to the words said by Josh Johnson (Image via Getty)

Josh Johnson is trending while he was spotted joking about Zohran Mamdani. The entire moment was recorded during the comedian’s stand-up show. A video of the same was shared through Johnson’s YouTube channel on November 26, 2025.

Johnson’s words referred to Mamdani’s visit to the White House a few days ago. The latter even shared his entire experience in an episode of The Adam Friedland Show earlier this week.

Josh started by addressing his definition of a communist, saying that it refers to those individuals who want everyone to eat or want some kind of grocery store for themselves. He further stated:



“For his part, you know, Zohran only really brought up Trump when asked. He wasn’t just one of these people that was campaigning on, like, opposing Trump specifically, you know what I mean? Like, and it’s wild that those two supposed to go, be in the same place.”









The audience started laughing immediately after listening to Josh. Johnson then addressed Zohran Mamdani’s visit to the White House and said:



“He invited them to the White House. I, Zohran better than me. I would have been like, ‘Nah, I sound like a setup. I know a setup when I see one.’ No, no, no, I’m good. I’m good. You’re not going to Fred Hampton me. No, no, no way.”



Josh added that he is well aware of why Zohran Mamdani reportedly decided to go to the White House. Johnson mentioned that the latter is the mayor of a city where residents seek all the resources, including the ones that have been threatened. He repeated for two more times that he was better than Mamdani.

The YouTube video has received more than 240,000 views. However, Zohran has not responded to the same until now.

Zohran Mamdani opened up on what contributed to a friendly interaction with Donald Trump

Mamdani and Trump’s recent meeting has created headlines, specifically after the latter requested people not to vote for Zohran. As per NBC News, the President of the United States also told the reporters that he would cheer for Mamdani.

The mayor-elect also spoke to the reporters, saying that he still supports the statements he made about Trump in the past. He claimed that he aims to do something for the New York residents as he came to the Oval Office.

Furthermore, Zohran Mamdani revealed the reasons behind having a friendly conversation with Trump, as he stated:



“I thought again and again about what it would mean for New Yorkers if we could establish a productive relationship that would focus on the issues that those New Yorkers stay up late at night thinking about.”



Zohran continued by saying that listening to the New York residents is similar to hearing the problems that “animated” his conversation with Trump and the entire meeting at the same time. Mamdani stated that while speaking to Trump, he recalled the time when he asked the public about why they would vote for Trump, and people responded by saying that it was for the “cost of living.”

Meanwhile, Zohran emerged as the winner of the mayoral elections earlier this month, where he was facing Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo.