Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson interview describing Zohran Mamdani’s rise as a "distress signal" from Gen Z goes viral

Zohran Mamdani's win at the mayoral election received criticism from Donald Trump (Image via Getty)

Following the recent victory of Zohran Mamdani at the mayoral elections of New York City, a video of Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson has started trending. The duo was having a conversation, and the clip was posted by Megyn Kelly as a short on YouTube on November 6, 2025.

The late political activist was speaking to Carlson about why the youth were getting easily attracted to Mamdani. Megyn said while displaying the video that the interview happened after Zohran won the Democratic nomination.

The video shows Charlie Kirk referring to Zohran Mamdani, as he said:

“There’s a whole rabbit hole we can go down there. He just looks kind of be like central casting and you know, his ideas are terrible. He wants the city to run the grocery stores and all that.”

The media personality mentioned that there are a lot of people who are unaware of what exactly is going on. Charlie continued explaining and stated:

“This is yet another distress signal by young people to say, ‘Hey, if you’re not gonna fix our life, economically, we’re going get very radical politically.’ Now, let’s take a step back. President Trump won the youth vote in many states across the country, in many battleground states.”

Kirk claimed that the main reason behind Donald Trump getting the votes was that the young people were aiming to get the attention of the leader they wanted to choose. Charlie said that the youth knew that the U.S. President was going to resolve the issues.

Just like Mamdani, Kirk described Trump as a distress signal for those people who were living in a “credit-centric renter economy.” The short has received more than 49,000 views, and Zohran Mamdani has not responded to the same through any platform, as of this writing.

Donald Trump reacts to the victory of Zohran Mamdani in the recent election

While multiple personalities have responded to the politician’s win, the President of the United States also shared his opinion. Trump was speaking in Miami after the election on November 5, 2025, where he addressed Mamdani’s victory, as per RNZ News.

Donald stated that everything would be taken care of, without revealing what he was referring to. Trump seemingly addressed the time when he defeated Kamala Harris in the election a year ago and said:

“We rescued our economy, regained our liberty, and together we saved our country on that magnificent night 365 days ago.”

Trump mentioned that the city had to choose between “communism and common choice”, adding that anyone trying to escape communism in New York City will arrive in Florida to find shelter.

Trump claimed the same thing about Zohran Mamdani in another interview with Fox News. Trump said that he was “torn” due to the decision taken by the Americans. Trump added that he loves New York, and when he was going back to Washington, things were fine in the city.

“There were some bad signs. The bad sign was a guy named Bill de Blasio. So the signs of de Blasio, that was the beginning and it was bad. This one we’re going to look for a thousand years. Communism has not worked,” Trump continued.

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani has not shared any direct response to Donald Trump’s words until now.