Did Kid Rock cancel NYC tour? “I dont sing for commies” claim debunked as post goes viral

Musician Kid Rock is seen on the sidelines during the third quarter of the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This week, rumors went around on social media that Kid Rock canceled his New York City shows, and allegedly said, "SORRY NYC, BUT I DON’T SING FOR COMMIES." This quotation circulated widely on X and Facebook and spread rapidly throughout the internet. A deeper dive shows this entire story may be fraudulent.

The rumor began with an article in a satirical outlet that talks about the 54-year-old musician “boycotting” New York City after new mayor Zohran Mamdani was elected.

The piece, which was delivered in a humorous tone, stated that Kid Rock said he made the decision by way of an all-caps social media post, where he referred to Mamdani as part of a “new communist regime.”

Kid Rock is just Gollum with a record deal. pic.twitter.com/D4xw7iKkfD — Muscle Dad Monkeh 🏳️‍🌈💪🏽🐵 🇨🇦 Commissions 🟢 (@shanerooks) November 10, 2025

Furthermore, the article included a quote of the singer saying he would no longer perform for "Marx Lite" politicians, and likened his boycott to a "modern-day Boston Tea Party."

However, there is no evidence of Kid Rock making that remark. There is nothing on his verified X account, including any of his discussions relating to Mamdani or his cancelled concerts.

Also, the supposed follow-up interview, wherein he purportedly spoke more extensively on his decision during an appearance on Nashville radio, contains no verifiable recording or transcript. Furthermore, no respectable media organizations, entertainment publications, or concert promoters have claimed any tour cancellations in NYC.

A look into Kid Rock's actual response to Zohran Mamdani's win and his association with Donald Trump

To add to the confusion, various websites and social media accounts picked up the satirical piece as real news, sometimes without the humor. Many users assumed the quotes were real, leading to a wave of online forums and memes condemning or defending the musician.

Complicating matters, some users pointed out the real post Kid Rock shared on November 5, which featured an AI-generated image and a caption by the rock star which read:

"Fk it, I’m moving to Florida."

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s most pugnacious celebrity supporters.

Kid Rock has a long history with Trump; he has golfed with him and headlined rallies, sharing the stage with right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson. Kid Rock was one of the most prominent artists to publicly support Trump during his 2016 campaign, calling him a businessman who could “run America like a business.”

The singer famous for his politically charged views and controversial social media presence has yet to make any public comments about the recent viral article. This kind of misinformation is not unusual, celebrity satire articles are often misconstrued as legitimate news articles when shared across the internet.