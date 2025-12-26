When did PlaqueBoyMax leave the FaZe Clan? HasanAbi believes members who left the group will continue to "make great content" just like the streamer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: PlaqueBoyMax attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has showered praise on Maxwell Elliot Dent, better known as PlaqueBoyMax, amid the mass departures from FaZe Clan. Several major creators from the group announced their exit on Christmas, shocking fans on X.

All members used the phrase “Left @FaZeClan,” a similar tweet that PlaqueBoyMax made in August to confirm his departure from the group. The streamer-rapper revealed the news in a livestream on August 5 and later dropped a YouTube video titled “i left faze clan.” Max refrained from going into the details about the reason behind his exit and said:

“Yes, I am leaving FaZe. I can't fully go into depth while I'm leaving FaZe, but I am leaving and I'm ready to, you know, embark on my journey. [I] worked the hardest I ever have in my career to do whatever I gotta do to make 5$TAR the biggest s*** possible, make myself the biggest s*** possible. Just keep working like we have for the past four years.”

He also tweeted:

“left @FaZeClan”

Months after PlaqueBoyMax’s departure, Adapt, JasonTheWeen, Lacy, Silky, and Stable Ronaldo also announced their exit on X. Adapt wrote:

“Left @FaZeClan

14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come.”

The tweet went viral and received a multitude of reactions from the fans. Political commentator, HasanAbi, quoted Adapt’s post and asserted:

“orgs need their talent more than the talent need their orgs.”

orgs need their talent more than the talent need their orgs. just as max continued to thrive after leaving faze i believe all the guys who just left will continue to grow & make great content. https://t.co/5g1xsZgxK4 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 26, 2025

He mentioned PlaqueBoyMax and said:

“just as max continued to thrive after leaving faze i believe all the guys who just left will continue to grow & make great content.”

Max also addressed the unexpected creator exodus and revealed the reason behind his exit in a livestream.

PlaqueBoyMax claims he had no control over his career and felt like a puppet being a part of FaZe Clan

Max addressed the mass departures of the creators from FaZe in his recent stream. The YouTuber said in a prepared statement:

“I know a lot of people are looking to me for my thoughts as these are my boys and I went through the process first. As I said before, I want to be respectful of sensitive information. At the same time, as you all know, in this business, conversations often take place with assistant staffers and other people who aren't required to keep secrets. And everybody talks when something like this happens.”

PlaqueBoyMax reveals he left FaZe Clan because he had no control over his career and was being treated like a puppet pic.twitter.com/LwllozgTdb — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 26, 2025

He added:

“With that said, I can share a little more of what led to my own departure and what I think may have been the feelings of my brothers.”

Later during the stream, when one of his viewers mentioned Lacy getting kicked off from FaZe once, PlaqueBoyMax confirmed:

“He really got kicked from FaZe. He got kicked from FaZe, because according to the assistants and the staff and the cameramen, they said that he had missed a video shoot or something, and we were missing video shoots.”

Max asserted that Lacy was allowed back in, but claimed that the creators had “no control.” He said:

“So, this is to tell y'all this - we have no control. There was no control, and it's like we're puppets. At least that's what it felt like. You get what I'm saying? Anything could happen at any moment, bro.”

During the stream, he also reflected upon not talking much about why he left the group and said:

“As y'all know, I signed to FaZe in 2024, so at the end of the day, I sign papers. There are certain things I can and can't say. [...] When I left FaZe... couldn't say anything to you guys.”

PlaqueBoyMax also reacted to the statement from Banks, who stepped down as FaZe’s CEO in July. Banks had tweeted:

“I have nothing to do with what’s going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best. If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me.”

Max did not comment, but played a laughing track while reacting to the statement. Later, Banks criticized the creators, including PlaqueBoyMax, and called the streamer “ungrateful” and “fake.”