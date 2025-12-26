"That sh*t was in the gutter" - Adin Ross claims he helped save FaZe clan before their new era began, especially during San Diego TwitchCon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Alex Pereira and Adin Ross attend the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

A clip of Adin Ross has surfaced where he is seen claiming that he helped save FaZe Clan before their new era started. In the video that has been going viral on social media, Adin was heard saying in the video that FaZe Clan was in the "gutter" when he offered to help. The streamer continued,

"At one point before this new phase came in that sh*t was in the gutter... little did you guys know... saved FaZe at one point. Why, because whenever there was San Diego twitchcon I went I did a moon pay deal and that funded FaZe to help them stay up. I dropped the ball. That's the truth. They were in the gutter."

An X user with the account name yeet shared the clip on the social media platform, which further garnered more than 160K views since it was posted. The video surfaced on social media amid the time when many members from FaZe Clan are exiting. Some of the members who recently announced their exit from the group include Stable Ronaldo, JasonTheWeen, Adapt, and Lacy.

While some just announced their exit, others expressed gratitude for being associated with the group for so long. A few months back, FaZe Clan CEO FaZe Banks resigned from his post. Months later, FaZe Temperrr was reportedly removed from the group after he faced inappropriate conduct accusations.

A few months ago, Adin Ross was linked to a cryptocurrency scam involving FaZe Clan

In July 2025, Adin Ross made headlines after his name got linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scam surrounding the FaZe Clan. A meme coin that was launched in October 2024 received massive promotion from FaZe Clan members, including FaZe Banks. According to reports, Adin also extended support and promoted the coin at the time.

While the value of the coin initially grew, it soon witnessed a sharp decline. Many began accusing Banks and the group of using a "rug pull" scheme. At the time a screengrab also went viral in which Banks seemingly blamed the situation on Adin Ross. Amid the constant criticism, FaZe Banks resigned from his post as the CEO of the group.

The viral screenshot grabbed Ross' attention too, and he then took to X on July 28 and shared his reaction. In the tweet, which now has more than 5.8 million views, Adin Ross wrote,

"The banks screenshot is real. Sh*t sad asf, if you guys think that mlg being rugged was me im sorry to tell u it wasn't. There's a reason that entire house is silent, truth will come out eventually. I'm just more hurt on the fact someone I call my brother is behind my back."

Around the same time, FaZe Banks also took to X and claimed that he had never scammed anybody in his life. Banks tweeted,

"I've never scammed anyone in my life... The entire narrative is unfair, and part of the reason it exists is because my 'FaZe' name is so easily exploited. It's ridiculous that this is affecting the guys at all. I wish I could say I'll be back, but I really don't know if I will."

In separate news, it is unclear why so many members from the FaZe Clan are leaving recently.