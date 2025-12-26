Was Ryan Garcia part of the FaZe Clan? List of past and present members explored as boxer tweet sparks hilarious reactions from fans

A few members of the FaZe Clan attend The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

The FaZe Clan is undergoing immense changes as multiple members of the content creator group have announced their exit. In the wake of the announcements, boxer Ryan Garcia is providing much-needed humor and amusement by announcing that he too has left FaZe Clan.

Ryan Garcia has never been a FaZe Clan member. The boxer has, however, collaborated frequently with FaZe members. Garcia and FaZe Rug once faced off in a Super Smash Bros battle. Garcia was joking with fans and supporters of FaZe when he took to X to post that he left the group. The boxer mimicked the style of other former FaZe members who recently announced their exit from the organization.

Right around Christmas time, creators JasonTheWeen, Adapt, Silky, Lacy and Stable Ronaldo announced their departure from FaZe Clan. The creators adopted a similar way of making the announcement, and all of them took to X to write,

“Left @FaZeClan”

Lacy and Adapt shared additional separate messages in which they promised to return with something new soon.

Garcia added some much needed humor to the situation when he followed up the FaZe exits by writing on X,

“I’m leaving faze as well been a hell of a ride guys!!!”

Garcia’s reaction to the departures at FaZe Clan sparked funny reactions from netizens. A fan responded to Garcia’s post and wrote,

“lol yea bro you left the ring fazed”

Another person joined in, and posted in response to Garcia,

“Same here, it’s been fun”

One netizen pointed to the obvious, and remarked,

“Didnt even know you was in Faze my boy lol”

Which creators have been an actual part of the FaZe Clan?

The FaZe Clan was founded in 2010 as a collective of gaming and esports creators. According to Complex, the group’s original founders were Eric Rivera, known as ClipZ, Jeff Emann, also known as House Cat and Ben Christenson, better known as Resistance.

Eventually, Richard “Banks” Bengtson, or as he was earlier known, FaZe Banks, who was a part of the organization from 2013 onwards, became the CEO of FaZe Clan, as per the aforementioned news outlet. However, Banks exit the group five months ago after an alleged MLG meme coin pump and dump controversy.

Back in September, after Banks’ exit from FaZe Clan, the group’s X page had posted about the remaining members of the group. It is safe to say that by now, a few names from the list have said goodbye to the group.

We the boys want to make it clear to everyone that this list is FaZe. Anybody outside of this list is not associated with FaZe in any way.



Adapt

Apex

Jason

Jev

Kaysan

Lacy

Rage

Replays

Ron

Rug

Scope

Silky

Swagg

ZooMaa

Our Pro eSports Teams



Just like Banks, Alexander "Adapt" Prynkiewicz had been a part of FaZe Clan since 2013. And now, Adapt has also announced that he has quit the group.

JasonTheWeen, who’s real name is Jason Nguyen, had joined the group in 2024 and is known for his IRL streams and comedy sketches, according to Complex. As one of the group’s newest recruits, JasonTheWeen has unfortunately left the FaZe Clan. In addition to JasonTheWeen, Lacy was also one of the group’s newest inductees. Lacy was one of the members who walked out of the group and announced his decision on Christmas.

Silky, who also joined FaZe in 2024, was well-known for his Just Chatting streams in addition to his GTA V and NBA 2K20 videos, as per Dexerto. Viewers will be looking forward to seeing what Silky, who’s real name is Jerry Woo, will now be up to after his exit from FaZe.

Stable Ronaldo, a 2022 FaZe Clan recruit, played mostly Fortnite, and boasted of 4.2 million followers on Twitch, notes Dexerto. His real name is Rani Mach. Stable Ronaldo also announced that he would be parting from his association with FaZe on Christmas.

Nick “Nickmercs” Kolcheff had been with FaZe Clan for five years when he announced his decision to leave the group earlier this year. According to Insider Gaming, the creator parted on good terms with the group.

As for the remaining members of the group, a prominent member of the FaZe Clan is FaZe Apex. According to Dexerto, Apex, who has been with FaZe since 2011, has focused his attention on the group in the Middle East and globally. As of the writing of this article, Jev, who’s real name is Jason Eugene, still remains with FaZe Clan. He had joined the group back in 2014, as per Complex.

Kaysan, a DJ and music producer, is still associated with FaZe. He currently owns the esports team, FaZe Atlanta, according to Complex.

FaZe Rug has been with FaZe since 2012, notes Dexerto. Primarily a YouTuber, Rug often posts vlogs and gaming videos.

Joshua Diaz, or FaZe YourRage began his association with the group in 2023, and still remains associated with FaZe.