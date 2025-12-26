Tylil says that the Clover Boys are recruiting as he reacts to FaZe Clan members leaving the group

Kick logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tylil James, a member of the Clover Boys, took to X and reacted to FaZe Clan members exiting the group. Tylil took to the social media platform and wrote that the Clover Boys had been recruiting now. In his tweet, he wrote,

"Clover BOYZ recruiting 👀 if anybody was wondering....... '@FAZE'"

The tweet soon began going viral on the platform, with many circulating it further. As of now, Tylil's tweet has garnered more than 540K views as well as over 5.7K likes since the time it was posted. For the unversed, a number of members from the FaZe Clan have been leaving lately.

The recent ones include FaZe Adapt as well as creators Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, JasonTheWeen, and Silky. At this time, the group is currently left with Kaysen and YourRAGE from the original roster. A few months back in July, FaZe Banks resigned from his position as the CEO of FaZe Clan. His exit happened amid the cryptocurrency scam accusations.

A few months after that, in September, FaZe Temperrr was seemingly removed from the roster after inappropriate conduct allegations against him surfaced. At the time, Temperrr was removed from a roster, to which he shared his reaction as well.

"I was just cut off the roster today. No conversation. Nothing from the people I stood beside for over a decade."

"14 Years. Over half of my life, I'd be lying if I said this didn't hurt," said FaZe Adapt while opening up about exiting FaZe Clan

As previously stated, FaZe Adapt has become one of the many streamers who reportedly left the group. Adapt, aka Alexander Hamilton Prynkiewicz, reportedly joined FaZe Clan in 2013 when he was only 16. In May, when the group underwent a reboot, Adapt confirmed through a YouTube video that he'd continue to be a member of FaZe Clan.

In a tweet dated December 25, FaZe Adapt wrote,

"Left @FaZeClan. 14 Years. Over half of my life, I'd be lying if I said this didn't hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who's been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come."

More than 9.5 million netizens viewed the tweet on X, with many sharing kind words for the streamer. Meanwhile, Stable Ronaldo and JasonTheWeen also shared tweets with "Left @FaZeClan" written on them. Rani 'Ronaldo' Mach is best known for his Fortnite gameplay and reportedly had more than 4 million followers on Twitch.

He was one of the newest members of FaZe Clan, which he joined back in the year 2022. JasonTheWeen was also a new member who joined the group in April of last year. In a series of tweets, FaZe Lacy also shared the news of his exit from the group. In one tweet, Lacy wrote,

"Shoutout to my community for having my back through everything; love yall & see you soon ❤️."

Lacy has more than 1.9 million followers on Twitch and is known to be a popular Fortnite esports player. He also has over 3 million followers on TikTok. The recent exits from FaZe Clan have shocked many fans, leading them to wonder the reasons behind the frequent exits.