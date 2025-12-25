From Simone Biles to Busta Rhymes: Celebrities congratulate Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns as the couple gets engaged

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony Towns attend Jared Jewelers "A Diamond Is Born" Film Premiere at The Frick Collection on September 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Jared Jewelers)

Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns are engaged! The New York Knicks center forward and model/entrepreneur shared the news via a joint Instagram post on December 25, 2025. The carousel of photos showed Woods dressed in a white coat, silk skirt and matching pointed shoes as she accepted Towns' ring on a rooftop bar in New York City.

The couple was full of smiles and captioned their post: “Marry Christmas.” Woods and Towns began dating in 2020 and had known each other for years prior.

Celebrities and friends of the couple wrote congratulatory messages in the comments, with Bustarhymes sharing crown emojis.

Multiple Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles showed love to Woods in the comments, simply writing:

“Congrats, baby.”

“So happy for you, queen,” more congratulatory messages roll in as Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns announce engagement

Olandria Carthen of Season seven of Love Island USA described the couple as family as she congratulated them in the comments:

“Family!!!!! So happy for you, queen, congratulations.”

Love Island USA season six alum Leah Kateb was delighted at the news, writing:

“CONGRATS OMG OMG”

Gammy Norris of Red Table Talk wrote:

“Congrats to you both! Y'all took your time!!! This is how you do it!! So excited and happy for you guys!!!”

Bella Hadid also congratulated Woods, saying:

“OMG!!! Congrats, sweet girl!!!!!!”

Popular influencer Jackie Aina showed love to Woods, writing:

“Congratulations, Jordyn!!!”

Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns celebrated their first anniversary on Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish and reflected on how their relationship started. Towns said:

"Jordyn and I met years ago, knowing common people, and just became friends," Towns explained. "And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."

The NBA star revealed that they decided to become a couple during the COVID-19 Pandemic:

"It just so happened, the COVID came, and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more," Towns said. "And we chose the latter."

