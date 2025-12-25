Are Ross stores open on Christmas 2025? Timings and more to know

Ross Dress for Less sign in Thousand Oaks, CA

In the run-up to Christmas Day, some shoppers may be wondering what discount chains such as Ross Dress for Less will be open last minute. Whether it’s a gift not bought or an outfit forgotten, find out store hours in advance to avoid needless trips. But unfortunately, for Christmas 2025, Ross will not be open.

Ross Dress for Less stores are closed on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. The shutdown is happening across the country and represents a continuation of Ross’s years long practice of keeping stores closed on December 25 so that employees can spend the holiday with family.

Ross’s move mirrors that taken by many other big retailers, such as TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, Burlington, Macy’s, Target, Walmart, and Costco, all of which normally close on Christmas Day.

Ross stores will unlock their doors on Friday, December 26 at usual hours. This is also a time when a lot of shoppers come back to snap up post-holiday clearance sales, with retailers starting to discount seasonal merchandise.

Ross, which has thousands of stores throughout the United States, has policies mirroring those of other off price retailers around the holidays.

Shutting down on Christmas Day also follows a larger retail trend of prioritising holiday time off for employees, particularly for a widely celebrated holiday like Christmas.

Stores open on Christmas Day as alternatives and Ross Dress for Less' after Christmas sales

Ross Dress for Less is closed, however a few retailers and convenience stores will be open on December 25. These tend to be pharmacies and convenience chains like Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, Wawa and some gas station stores.

Hours may be shorter and will vary from location to location; shoppers are advised to check local listings. Many department stores, fashion retailers and home goods chains remain closed, so Christmas Eve was considered the last chance for in-person shopping at places like Ross.

January has historically been a strong time for discounts at Ross, offering deep markdowns in its clearance as the stores make room for new merchandise. In recent years, shoppers have seen big discounts on clothing, accessories and seasonal merchandise just after Christmas.

Ross Dress for Less gets new stock constantly, so sales can be here and gone in a flash. If you see a deal you like, it’s probably as good of a time to purchase as any.

On the other hand, not finding what you want on a visit now doesn’t mean it won’t be there later; they add new stuff all the time.