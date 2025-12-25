Are Dollar General stores open on Christmas 2025? Timings and more to know

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 16: The exterior of a Dollar General convenience store is seen on March 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Dollar General reported mixed quarterly earnings, with its fourth quarter falling short of analysts expectations. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

On Christmas Day, many people find themselves asking what stores are open and where to go for last-minute items like batteries, snacks and wrapping paper or other household necessities. Dollar General is famous for being a convenient and accessible discount retailer, but there will be no shopping in one on Christmas Day 2025.

Here's a full breakdown of Dollar General’s Christmas hours and what shoppers can expect around the holiday, plus how it stacks up to other nearby shopping options.

No Dollar General stores are open on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2025. The chain has announced that all of its stores will close for the holiday, part of a growing trend among retailers to give staff time off on Christmas Day.

That will put Dollar General on par with several huge retailers that also won’t be open Christmas Day, including Walmart, Target and Costco, as well as Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Kroger and the 7-Eleven family of stores Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

Even though Dollar General is closed on Christmas Day, the majority of stores were open on Christmas Eve,Tuesday, December 24. Stores may have slightly modified hours based on location, so it was a good idea for customers to double check times using Dollar General’s store locator.

Holiday deals and promotions at Dollar General and other stores open on Christmas Day as alternatives

In the weeks before Christmas, Dollar General had its popular “24 Days of Savings” deal that ran from December 1 to Christmas Eve. The campaign included 24-hour flash sales and multiple day markdowns on seasonal, décor, toys, pantry goods, gifts.

Pricing for most Christmas items was $1 or less, underscoring the chain’s value-prone stance around the holidays.

Since all stores are closed on Christmas Day, there won’t be any in-store specials this year, but after the holiday you can find items marked down during post-Christmas sales and clearances starting December 26.

For last-minute shoppers on December 25, some retailers are open, but with shorter business hours. Some stores are open on Christmas Day because their location is a central hub for many communities, or an area where very few people celebrate the holiday.

Among stores that are known for opening on Christmas Day, you should find Walgreens, CVS, 7-Eleven, Wawa and a few grocery or convenience store chains in your area. Customers should always verify hours with specific locations, as these may have changed.

Dollar General remains a reliable and affordable option throughout the rest of the holiday season, just not on December 25 itself.