Video of Clavicular and N3on being doused with a red liquid by the same stalker who was run over by the streamer months ago goes viral

The Kick app logo appears on the screen of a smartphone in Reno, United States, on November 25, 2024. (Photo Illustration by Jaque Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Braden "Clavicular" has recently been making headlines for reportedly running over a person with his Cybertruck. The disturbing incident took place in the middle of a livestream, and various clips of the same began going viral on social media. Meanwhile, a clip of Clavicular and N3on has gone viral in which a man could be seen throwing a red liquid at them.

According to reports, the man is the same one who got run over by the streamer. While N3on seemed a little shocked, Clavicular charged at the man after he threw a red liquid at them. It has not been revealed as to what the liquid was. The man was then seen yelling at them in the viral video, which now has garnered more than 860K views.

The video posted by a user (@korzawyd) also came with a caption according to which the man has been harassing and stalking the streamer for several months. Many netizens too reacted to the video and shared their opinions. While a lot of X users sided with the alleged stalker and tried to defend him, others bashed him for the behavior.

One user tweeted,

"Doesn't mean it's okay to run someone over + take their life wtf."

Another one wrote on the platform,

"The number of idiots I've seen on here trying to defend the stalker just because they don't like the streamer is insane!!!"

An associate of Adin Ross updated, saying that the man who was run over by Clavicular is not dead

The incident of Clavicular running over a man in the middle of a livestream has shocked many, including netizens. Meanwhile, an associate of Adin Ross has clarified that the man who got run over survived the accident. The streamer was subjected to massive scrutiny after the video went viral on platforms like X and Reddit.

After the incident and amid the backlash, Clavicular's Kick channel reportedly became inaccessible. According to reports by The Express Tribune, a notification popped up that read, "Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for," while trying to open his account. According to the outlet, this message surfaces primarily when the account has been banned from Kick.

Despite the speculations and questions online, Clavicular has not issued an official statement about the incident or the alleged ban from Kick. However, a clip from the same livestream has surfaced in which the streamer could be seen having a conversation with an individual wearing a reflective safety jacket. The streamer was heard saying that he acted out of self-defense and fear.

He further claimed that his vehicle was surrounded by people, who he thought were armed. According to Clavicular, he believed he was in danger. Meanwhile, no additional details about the incident or the alleged Kick ban have been made available as of now. Clavicular has also not reacted to the video that recently went viral, in which he, along with N3on, was doused with a red liquid by a man.