Adin Ross gives Clavicular legal advice after he appeared to run over a stalker on stream, asks him to keep recording as he helps him get a lawyer

Branden “Clavicular” Peters spoke with Adin Ross during the latter’s Kick livestream, after allegedly running over a stalker on Wednesday, December 24. The shocking incident was captured during the self-proclaimed looksmax coach’s IRL (in real life) broadcast.

A clip of Adin and Clavicular’s conversation also went viral. During their phone call, Ross offered some legal advice to Peters, as he suggested the latter go live on Instagram, as he needs “to be recording something.” Adin said:

"I'm Live, don't worry. Like, you need to just have... Go on IG Live, you need to be live, okay? You need to be recording something, okay? You need to be live for this.”

Clavicular confirmed that he is recording, while Adin Ross asked about the police:

“Are they saying they're going to detain you?”

Peters replied:

“They’re not… They haven’t spoken to me. Yeah. But I’m not gonna saying anything without a… A lawyer.”

Ross replied:

“Correct. Just do not say... [Clavicular asks, ‘Do you know anyone?’] Yes, of course, I do. Look, just hang tight. Record. Don't say anything. [...] Don't answer questions. And just don't say anything. Okay? Let it play out. But you need to be recording. Somebody needs to record you."

Clavicular states that “the whole thing has been recorded” and asks Ross about needing a lawyer. Adin replies:

“Don’t worry about that. Yes, I know you need [a lawyer] and I… Trust me. Yes, I got you. The good thing is… Listen, it’s Christmas and a lot of my lawyers don't celebrate Christmas, so you’re gonna be good. [laughs] Don’t worry. Already on it dude. I got you, you’re good.”

The viral clip ends with Peters thanking his fellow streamer for promising to help him.

Adin Ross reacts to Clavicular’s Kick ban, criticizes the platform for reportedly removing the streamer’s channel

After Braden Peters allegedly ran a stalker over with his Tesla Cybertruck, his channel was seemingly banned from the platform.

Adin Ross, who reacted to the viral incident, also acknowledged that Kick removed Clavicular’s account. He criticized the platform and said:

“Bro, that was crazy. Oh wow they 404’ed him. Kick shouldn’t do that, bro. Kick should not do s*** like that. Kick is kind of r****ded for that, in my opinion.”

Ross added:

“I get it, they gotta protect the platform, but like that’s… That could f*** him really bad. [Someone comments, ‘Yeah it’s all off-camera’] Yeah now that’s… That’s bad. They should not do that, in my opinion.”

Adin Ross suggested:

“They should at least private it to where, like, you can’t come on to the stream, but they should not 404 for that. That’s really stupid. ‘Cause god forbids something that happens and they don’t have it on camera.”

Ross asked Mark “MarkyNextDoor” Morales to ask Clavicular to keep recording everything.

Marky, who was at the scene, also spoke to the nearby security personnel.

An individual told the streamer that Clavicular is the good guy, while the stalker, who was reportedly lying on the ground, was the bad guy.

In another video, shared by @Clav0Updates on X, from the scene of the incident, the cops seemingly let the streamer go.

As of this writing, neither Kick nor Peters has released a statement.