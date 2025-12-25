Who is Ebo Noah? Thousands of Ghanaians flock to self-proclaimed prophet's ark as they believe the world is ending on December 25

Noah Ebo is the self-proclaimed prophet from Ghana claiming that the world is ending on December 25.(via/Instagram/ebo_noah)

Ebo Noah, the self-proclaimed prophet from Ghana, has caused thousands of people to flock to his supposed prophet's ark, alleging the world is ending on Christmas Day. According to reports, Ebo Noah rose to fame with his claims of an alleged three-year flood starting on December 25, which he said would lead to widespread destruction around the world.

Ebo Noah previously often posted videos of himself building the ark on social media, several of which vidoes garnered millions of views.

According to Ladbible, Ebo rose to prominence earlier this year, although he is not the first person to make such claims inspired by biblical stories.

More about Ebo Noah and his prophecy of alleged destruction, as the Ghanaian prophet now claims that the date of the flood has been postponed

Ebo Noah started out as a content creator, but it was not until he began making videos claiming that the world was ending that he received much attention.

According to reports, Ebo has built around eight or ten arks to accommodate the thousands of people flocking to Ghana in hopes of securing a spot on the vessels.

In several of his videos posted on social media, Ebo claimed that God instructed him to build the arks to save people from the catastrophic floods that would follow heavy rains beginning on December 25.

According to Ghana Web, Ebo Noah released a statement on social media on December 25 explaining that the rapture was not taking place at the moment.

The self-proclaimed prophet claimed that due to the huge amount of people attempting to book a spot in his ark, he prayed to God, which lead to the delay in the alleged catastrophic biblical floods. He said:

"And through my prayers I got another vision and, in the vision, when you look at the number of people coming all over the country all over the world into the ark the expansion of the ark couldn't contain them so I shared my vision to some great men of God who also interceded with me."

He further added:

“After the intercession God has given us some time to build more arks in addition to the tent that will contain all of us so tomorrow nobody should rush to any location, I am not selling tickets I am not taking money from anyone also so please stay home enjoy yourself."

The 30-year-old was allegedly arrested earlier this month for spreading misinformation that led to widespread panic, but was released sometime later.