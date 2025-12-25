"Santa has a serious appetite": Clip of Trump explaining kid why they should leave cookies for Santa Claus goes viral

U.S. President Donald Trump (Image via Getty)

The President and First Lady Melanie spoke with children from all across the country on Christmas Eve during the North American Aerospace Defence Command's annual Santa Tracker calls on December 24.

During the conversation, one kid asked the president whether Santa would "get mad if we don't leave him cookies?" In response, the POTUS joked that Santa wouldn't be angry, but would be "very disappointed."

"Santa tends to be on the CHERUBIC side. You know what cherubic means? On the heavy side. Santa would like some cookies. You'd like to leave some cookies, right?" he added.

🚨 LMFAO! Best president EVER



CHILD: Will Santa get mad if we don't leave him cookies?



TRUMP: He won't get mad - he'll be VERY disappointed. Santa tends to be on the CHERUBIC side. You know what cherubic means? On the heavy side. Santa would like some cookies. You'd like to… pic.twitter.com/SQrSEkeZZ8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2025

When the child replied "yes," the president added:

"You're not gonna forget. I'd leave them. I think Santa has a serious appetite."

During the event, which lasted more than 20 minutes, the president spoke to multiple children, prompting multiple humorous reactions.

When he asked one child what he wanted from Santa for Christmas, the child replied, "Not coal", which drew laughter from everyone in the room.

"You mean clean, beautiful coal. I had to do that, I'm sorry," and told the kid to "please remember at all costs" that coal is "clean and beautiful."

NEW: President Trump starts cracking up after a child on the phone said he didn’t want coal for Christmas.



Trump: “What would you like Santa to bring?”



Child: “Not coal!”



Trump: “You mean clean, beautiful coal? I had to do that. I'm sorry. Coal is clean and beautiful. Please… pic.twitter.com/49aKT8MkLJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 24, 2025

Meanwhile, another kid from Oklahoma asked the president why Santa Claus is being tracked. In response, President Trump said:

"Well, we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated. So we found out that Santa is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. you know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election. So I love Oklahoma," adding "Don''t ever leave Oklahoma."

President Trump answers questions from children and parents during NORAD’s Santa Tracker calls.



QUESTION: “How come Santa has a tracker on him?”



TRUMP: “Well we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to… pic.twitter.com/EegmQWEq0V — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 24, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump faces criticism for calling an eight-year-old's voice "beautiful & cute"

Some of the President's remarks during the North American Aerospace Defence Command's annual Santa Tracker calls also drew criticism, including one in which he referred to an eight-year-old's voice as "beautiful & cute."

A clip of the POTUS speaking to a child, calling her voice "so beautiful and cute," asking her age and then saying she sounds "so smart" when she replied she is eight, has drawn criticism online from several social media users.

"Folks! Donald Trump’s White House Christmas call is at disastrous timing after he tells an EIGHT YEAR OLD girl on the phone that she sounds "beautiful and cute." This is very disturbing. 😳" wrote on user.

"That whole guy is creepy as hell," wrote another user.

However, his comments were defended by his supporter, including his ally Laura Loomer. She took to her X handle on December 25, questioning whether "we aren't allowed to give children compliments?"

She argued that "there's nothing wrong with what Trump said," noting that he's "almost 80" and "This is how most people 70 and older speak to little kids who believe in Santa."

"He is speaking to the child with adoration and love, you know, how you’re supposed to talk to little kids to make them feel confident and happy. PS: Ashley Biden said her dad showered with her NAKED. It’s in her diary. What do you call that?" she added.

So we aren’t allowed to give children compliments? There’s nothing wrong with what Trump said. He is almost 80 years old. This is how most people 70 and older speak to little kids who believe in Santa. He is speaking to the child with adoration and love, you know, how you’re… https://t.co/AQCvZg6EfT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 25, 2025

Stay tuned for more updates.