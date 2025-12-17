President Donald Trump says former White House doctor called him the healthiest president (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump talked about his health again this week at the Hanukkah reception at the White House. He mentioned something a former presidential physician once said, then shifted to talking about a recent global crisis. At a Hanukkah reception on Tuesday, December 16, the President started off criticizing the tragic shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach from earlier in December - around fifteen died, many more were hurt - then moved into personal thoughts that stood out right away.

President Donald Trump says former White House doctor called him the healthiest president

President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention to his health, claiming he was found healthier than both Barack Obama and Joe Biden. At a recent event, he said this came from Ronny Jackson - the ex-White House physician who looked after all three presidents - before later entering Congress.

Donald Trump repeated Jackson's comments while digging into old debates about how fit leaders really are. This kind of talk keeps popping up since aging and medical shape stay big topics in American politics. The President said:

"Ronny Jackson, he was my White House Doctor. Ronny was asked, 'Who is the healthiest of all time? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it sleepy Joe Biden? Or was is Donald Trump?' And he said, 'Trump was by far the healthiest.' He was the doctor for the three of us, and he said, ‘Trump was by far the healthiest.'"

A new round of internet chatter started when Donald Trump said something about Ronny Jackson working as White House doctor under several presidents - but that doesn't match what the documents show. According to People, although Jackson was indeed the top medical officer during Obama's last years and through Trump's early days, he wasn't part of Biden's team, no matter what Trump claimed lately.

Appointed in 2019 as lead health advisor, Jackson left soon after, then shifted gears into politics, eventually securing a congressional spot from Texas by 2021, as reported by People. These comments surface while people are already paying close attention to how healthy leaders really are, especially since Biden showed up recently with noticeable hand bandages. Officials insist on checkups like scans and MRIs regularly for older individuals, even as public concern continues to circulate.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!