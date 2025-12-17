"She knew what she was doing": fans react after clip of Ryan Garcia accidentally punching Chrisean Rock goes viral

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: (L-R) ChriseanRock and Keke Palmer attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Chrisean Rock, who was recently spotted engaging in a street fight, was later spotted training with Ryan Garcia. According to reports, during the charged training session, Ryan Garcia, while defending himself, landed a punch on Chrisean Rock, prompting him to immediately apologize. The viral clip has sparked a ton of reactions from fans. This person wrote:

"She knew what she was doing."

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Eugenia Malone, was born on March 14, 2000 and rose to fame following her appearance on the reality TV show Baddies. She was previously in a relationship with rapper Johnathan Jamall Porter, better known by his stage name Blueface, for three years, from 2020 until 2023. The couple welcomed their first and only child, a son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. in September 2023.

More about Chrisean Rock's street fight and training session with Ryan Garcia following the incident, as fans react to the viral clip

Chrisean Rock was attending a prayer session at Wilson Park in Compton when she was allegedly slapped by a gang member. According to TMZ, the brawl took place last week on Saturday, December 13, when Rock was leaving the venue and was slapped by an unidentified woman. In the video, the twenty-five-year-old rapper can be seen stopping the woman from recording her for reasons unknown. The woman can be heard saying:

"Don't grab my phone from me! Don't grab my phone from me! Don't grab my phone from me! Don't grab my phone from me! Don't grab my phone from me! I don't give a f***! She smashed my phone!"

Chrisean Rock, who was attending the event with her two-year old son, allegedly successfully defended herself against her attackers. She later spoke about the attack during an Instagram live the following day, saying, "Look at my face, untouched. All the girls that were fighting, I took pictures with all of them. They took pictures with me. They wanted a picture. I gave them a picture." Following this, Blueface took to his Instagram Stories, seemingly addressing the incident involving his ex-girlfriend. He wrote:

"Don’t play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don’t know about."

According to reports, after the fight in Compton, Chrisean is now preparing to go pro, which has prompted her to take boxing lessons from none other than Ryan Garcia. During the training session, the footage of which is currently circulating on social media, Garcia is seen punching Chrisean Rock, promoting mixed reactions from fans. This person wrote:

"She lands a series of blows but the one times he hits by accident, it’s a big deal?"

Another added:

"This is entertaining."

This person tweeted:

"He apologised no big deal."

"That ‘accidental’ punch had the whole internet shook 😭 Sparring mishaps happen, but this one is wild!" another added.

This is not the first time Chrisean Rock has been involved in trouble. According to Daily Mail, she was arrested last year in June and booked into Los Angeles County Jail in connection with an alleged physical altercation with a backup dancer in 2023. Later in August, the controversial reality TV star was also extradited to Oklahoma on drug-related charges.