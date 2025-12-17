What is Gwynne Shotwell's net worth? Elon Musk has a one-word response to SpaceX's president making Forbes' list of The Most Powerful Women of 2025

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Elon Musk arrives for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

Gwynne Shotwell, the President and COO of Elon Musk's SpaceX, was included in Forbes' list of The Most Powerful Women of 2025, ranking at #20. The entrepreneur retweeted the news on X, adding a one-word reaction to it:

"Cool"​

According to Gwynne Shotwell's Forbes profile, her real-time net worth as of December 2025 is $1.2 billion. Shotwell owns a 0.3% stake in SpaceX, according to the media outlet's estimation. The 62-year-old first joined the company over two decades ago, in 2002. She was only the 11th employee there, and was appointed to lead the sales team of a rocket that was unbuilt at the time.

Before joining the workforce, Gwynne graduated as a mechanical engineer. Around 2002, she was going through a divorce and had two children to care for, which made her decision to switch to Musk's company an even riskier one.

Six years later, Musk promoted Gwynne as the company's president and COO. As a leading figure at SpaceX, Shotwell has put a lot of faith into Starlink. She spoke about it at the Baron Investment Conference, saying:

"The company is incredibly valuable, I think, right now because of Starlink. Starlink will add a zero, probably, at least as we continue to grow the Starlink system."

The COO added:

"Ultimately, I think Starship will be the thing that takes us over the top as one of the most valuable companies... We can’t even envision what Starship is going to do to humanity and humans’ lives, and I think that will be the most valuable part of SpaceX."

​ Elon Musk could be a trillionaire soon

Elon Musk becomes the first person ever worth $600 billion.



(via Forbes) pic.twitter.com/DsOJOvEwTy — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2025

While the staggering net worth of a COO at Elon Musk's SpaceX might have surprised some, the entrepreneur himself is well ahead of her on the net worth ladder.

According to Investopedia, the projected growth of SpaceX's IPO in 2026 displays a big leap. As the company is pursuing a valuation of $1.5 trillion, it would inadvertently add hundreds of billions of dollars to Musk's own wealth.

Besides SpaceX, Musk's holdings at Tesla are also seeing a surge, as the company's stocks touched a record high earlier this week.

On Monday, December 14, Elon Musk's own net worth jumped to $638 billion, making the Tesla owner the first person to cross the $600 million threshold in Bloomberg's wealth index.

Per Fortune, as the wealthiest man on earth, Musk is not just at the top of the list, but also dominates the others by a significant difference. The second person on the list - Larry Page - has an estimated net worth of $265 billion, which is less than half of that of Musk's. For the unversed, Page is the ex-CEO and co-founder of Google.