Elon Musk becomes the first person ever to surpass $600 billion net worth

Elon Musk's net worth reportedly reaches an all time high. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk's net worth has reportedly reached an all-time high, with sources reporting it to be approximately $600 billion. Forbes reported that the boost is attributable to SpaceX's launch of a tender offer, which values the spacecraft company at $800 million. The news outlet explained that since Musk owns an estimated "42%" of the company, his net worth shot up to $677 billion as of 12 p.m. on December 15. Sources noted that he became the first and only person to touch the $500 billion mark in October 2025.

The news comes in light of reports that SpaceX is reportedly set to enter the public market. While there is no official confirmation about a potential IPO, Musk reportedly gave a nod to a report indicating the same.

Ars Technica's Eric Berger took to his X channel (@ericberger) on December 11 to drop a post with the caption,

"Here's why I think SpaceX is going public soon."

Shortly after Musk (@elonmusk) responded,

"As usual, Eric is accurate."

Netizens react as Elon Musk's net worth surpasses $600 billion

Elon Musk's evolution over the years till now. pic.twitter.com/rDSFpVCq7T

— The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) December 16, 2025

Elon Musk has reportedly taken a big leap towards becoming the world's first trillionaire! The news comes after one of SpaceX's investors reportedly told Forbes that they are looking to make the company public by 2026, which would value the company at $1.5 trillion.

The news outlet reported other sources that have aided in boosting Musk's net worth, including his "12% stake in Tesla." Users took to X user @FearedBuck's post about the same, with many expressing awe at his exponential financial growth in recent years.

One user, @theimmortal007, shared a video montage of how his net worth has changed over the years.

Another user (@suarez) humorously wrote,

"Can't bro just give us some."

They continued (@suayrez) in another comment,

"If you take 90% of his wealth... He’ll still have 60 Billion left... Thats diabolic."

Another netizen (@randomtheguy) added,

"Bro went from $25B in early 2020 to $600B in 2025. He will be at $1T by the end of 2026."

One user (@theglobalindex) commented,

"That’s not a net worth, that’s a GDP."

New estimates of Elon Musk's net worth left the internet gasping. Apart from being the world's richest person, he has reportedly become closer to becoming a trillionaire.