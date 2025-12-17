Who were Sofia and Boris Gurman? GoFundMe raises over $341,000 for hero couple killed fighting Bondi Beach shooter

Bondi Beach shooting led to the deaths of 15 people (Image via Getty)

Sofia and Boris Gurman lost their lives in the Bondi Beach shooting incident on Sunday, December 14. Arca Max stated that around 15 people died when the suspects fired at them.

As per the latest update, the entire moment was recorded in a dashcam video. The clip was obtained around two days later this week. The duo tried to defend themselves while being attacked, as revealed in the video, as stated by BBC News.

A GoFundMe page was also launched for both victims of the Bondi Beach attack. It aims to help their families. The description says that the couple was supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary next month. Moreover, Sofia’s birthday was on the way, and everyone was excited to celebrate the occasion.

“In the moments before their passing, Boris - with Sofia courageously beside him - attempted to intervene to protect others. This act of bravery and selflessness reflects exactly who they were: people who instinctively chose to help, even at great personal risk,” the site reads.

The page stated that the pair was always attracted to the community of Bondi Beach, where they resided for a long time. The description mentioned that the duo’s absence will be felt forever. The fundraiser also requested privacy for everyone as they mourn the loss of two individuals.

As of this writing, donations of more than $341,000 have been made. More people are contributing as they share words of support below the page.

Boris and Sofia’s family express their grief in a statement: Bondi Beach shooting and more explained

As mentioned earlier, the couple’s effort to save themselves was recorded in a video. The New York Times posted the same on social media. The clip was being recorded from a moving car.

It shows that Boris was fighting a man who had a gun. At one point, the duo fell on the ground, and Sofia was spotted running towards them. People surrounding the area also tried to leave the place. As per BBC News, Boris managed to use the gun to attack the man. However, the latter eventually killed Boris and Sofia with another gun.

The BBC even obtained a statement from the family. It revealed that Boris used to be a mechanic and had retired before his death. On the other hand, his wife was working at the Australia Post. The family addressed how the pair was living a normal life with the Bondi Beach locals, showing respect to everyone.

“While nothing can lessen the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, we feel an overwhelming sense of pride in their bravery and selflessness,” the family said.

The law enforcement authorities claimed that the shooting incident was reportedly targeted at the Jews. While speaking to the reporters, Australian Federal Police Commissioner, Krissy Barrett, alleged that the initial investigation is hinting towards the involvement of an “Islamic state.”

Three officials even revealed the identities of the suspects as Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram during a conversation with NBC News. The former was taken to the hospital after the cops managed to capture him. However, Sajid died after being shot by the police.