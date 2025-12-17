How old is Gary Busey? Memes erupt online over actor's "Christmas present" video on Instagram

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 06: Actor Gary Busey attends the NBCUniversal 2013 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Actor Gary Busey has recently made headlines after he posted a video on Instagram about a "Christmas present." In the video, the actor, who turned 81 this June, was seen speaking to his fans and saying that he had a Christmas present for them. Busey then went about saying,

"Hey, it's Gary Busey, and I have got a great Christmas present for you... That's what a goose sounds like when they're flying. They're letting you know they're up there... You get a bunch of geese together... They're honking in the air."

In the middle, he even seemingly imitated the honking sounds. The Instagram video soon started going viral and garnered more than 65K likes as well as over 105K shares. Meanwhile, memes flooded social media platforms such as X, where many netizens wrote that they were initially worried seeing Busey trending and thought that he might have passed away.

One user took to the platform and wrote,

"Not trying to be funny whatsoever, but I was almost positive Gary Busey died."

"I saw Gary Busey trending and thought he died. Then I saw this video and I still think he might have," added a tweet.

"Nearly had a stroke when I saw Gary Busey trending... Next time ADD DESCRIPTION...." exclaimed a netizen.

A lot of other netizens shared similar reactions, where their initial reaction was worrying. A lot of other comments flooded the platform. One netizen commented,

"I would really like to believe that this is AI..."

"Is it just me or does Gary Busey look like the creepy priest guy off of poltergeist?" wondered another one.

"I want to say something, but I don’t but at the same time I do….." tweeted a netizen.

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years' probation in his s*xual assault case

81-year-old Gary Busey's viral Instagram video surfaced about a few months after he was sentenced in his s*xual assault case. The case was in connection with allegations that stemmed back to 2022, when many women accused him of groping them. At the time, Busey denied all the allegations.

While one woman accused him of trying to unlatch her bra strap, another one accused him of grabbing her buttocks. According to reports by TMZ, even cops got a call with a similar complaint. At the time, TMZ reported his reaction to the allegations when he said,

"It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually."

He then further added that he did not "carry any regrets" because "nothing happened." According to reports by The New York Post, Gary Busey was charged with criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment. Despite denying the accusations at the time, he pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact in July 2025.

As far as the reactions to the viral Instagram video are concerned, Gary Busey has not reacted to them as of now.