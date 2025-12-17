Who was DJ Warras? Real name and family life of South African artist explored in wake of tragic shooting

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA JUNE 18: (SOUTH AFRICA OUT): Media personality and Castle Lite Ambassador; DJ Warras attends the Castle Lite Unlocks J. Cole concert at the Ticketpro Dome on June 18, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Having released three international number one charting records, J. Cole is known as the king of modern day hip hop. (Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Popular South African TV host DJ Warras, whose real name is Warrick Stock, was shot to death. The incident happened on Tuesday, as Warras was exiting Zambesi House in Johannesburg's CBD. A statement by the grieving family was shared with TshisaLIVE, in which they requested privacy at the moment.

According to reports, Warras was born in Durban in November 1985 and moved to Johannesburg as a teenager. As per IOL, Warras had three sons and was immensely fond of them. As a child, Warras particularly grew up with his mother and grandparents. He further went about describing his grandfather as an individual having major influence on his upbringing.

His introduction to the entertainment industry happened when he joined YFM back in 2008. According to the article, DJ Warras worked hard and soon started hosting some prominent shows such as En Route 6. He then moved to 5FM and hosted a nighttime show from 7 pm to 10 pm local time. Over the years, he expanded his name in several spheres in the entertainment industry.

The statement by his grieving family read,

"The senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated, broken, and struggling to imagine a world without him. A devoted son, a loving and proud father, a cherished brother and uncle, Warrick, 40, was the heart and anchor of his family."

DJ Warras was reportedly approached by three suspects, one of whom shot at him

According to reports by the BBC, three suspects approached DJ Warras, while one opened fire on him. The suspected shooter then reportedly fled on foot. According to law enforcement officials, the motive behind the fatal shooting is yet to be determined. They have also not made any arrests as of now.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement regarding the incident and said,

"It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot."

According to reports by the outlet, the late podcaster was in the building for a long time, overseeing the installation of security systems there. Local police chief Fred Kekana claimed that a man with dreadlocks allegedly shooting at the podcaster was captured in CCTV footage. Kekana further claimed that Warras apparently tried to run even after getting shot but eventually fell down.

According to reports, Warras possessed an unused firearm during the attack. However, it was not taken away after the incident took place. The case is now an ongoing investigation, with authorities gathering evidence and witness statements as required. Kekana believes that the suspects had to walk a lot post the shooting, and authorities have been trying to locate their whereabouts at the moment.

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku revealed that the podcaster obtained five protection orders against people who threatened him. Tshwaku further believed that the shooting was actually a hit.

Warras' sister Nicole Stock spoke to SABC about the tragic incident and said that it has been difficult for the family to process the sudden death. Nicole added that she has been in shock since she got the news about her brother's tragic demise. Nicole further urged the public to avoid sharing graphic photos or clips of the crime scene. Any further information related to the investigation is awaited.