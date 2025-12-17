Susie Wiles allegedly called Elon Musk “an odd duck” and “an avowed ketamine” whose actions were not “rational”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 07: (L-R) White House Senior Advisor to the President, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick watch as U.S. President Donald Trump's walks to Marine One at the White House on March 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ recent Vanity Fair interviews sparked controversy for her blunt remarks toward prominent names in Trump’s inner circle. The series of conversations compiled by Chris Whipple provided a rare glimpse into the inner workings of federal decision-making.

The president’s chief aide allegedly described Elon Musk as “an avowed ketamine” user and an “odd duck,” highlighting his role in the drastic restructuring of USAID. Commenting on the Tesla CEO leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Wiles said (via Vanity Fair):

“He is a complete solo actor. The challenge with Elon is keeping up with him.”

She reportedly said:

“He’s an avowed ketamine [user]. And he sleeps in a sleeping bag in the EOB [Executive Office Building] in the daytime. And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person.”

The top White House aide said that she “was initially aghast” after Elon Musk implemented a sweeping overhaul of USAID. Revealing the reason behind her reaction, Wiles reportedly told Whipple:

“Because I think anybody that pays attention to government and has ever paid attention to USAID believed, as I did, that they do very good work.”

Wiles spoke about Trump having ordered USAID's lifesaving programs when he froze foreign aid. She recounts the programs being shuttered and added:

“When Elon said, ‘We’re doing this,’ he was already into it. And that’s probably because he knew it would be horrifying to others. But he decided that it was a better approach to shut it down, fire everybody, shut them out, and then go rebuild. Not the way I would do it.”

The Republican political consultant added that the president “doesn’t know the details of these smallish agencies.”

Susie Wiles said Elon Musk’s handling of the “USAID process” was not “rational”

Susie Wiles slams the Elon Musk-led shuttering of USAID (in Vanity Fair):



“No rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody.” pic.twitter.com/FZEytonrZb — Alex Ward (@alexbward) December 16, 2025

The White House chief of staff recalled sharing her disagreement with the SpaceX CEO-founder over his deep cuts to USAID. On the firings of the employees and shuttering of the programs, Wiles claimed to have called Musk and told him:

“You can’t just lock people out of their offices.”

Wiles asserted being unaware of the shuttered USAID programs’ grant-making. She commented on Musk’s attitude in leading DOGE:

“Elon’s attitude is you have to get it done fast. If you’re an incrementalist, you just won’t get your rocket to the moon. And so with that attitude, you’re going to break some china.”

Wiles reportedly criticized Musk’s handling of the “USAID process” and said:

“But no rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody.”

Elsewhere in the series of her interviews, Susie Wiles was also asked about one of the controversial Twitter reposts from Elon Musk. The billionaire had retweeted a post that claimed Hitler, Stalin, and Mao’s public sector workers murdered millions of people. Musk deleted the repost, but Wiles theorized:

“I think that’s when he’s microdosing.”

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

Susie Wiles denied having any knowledge of the alleged “microdosing.” However, after the Vanity Fair stories went viral, she criticized them as “a disingenuously framed hit piece” on her and the second Trump administration. She tweeted:

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”

Wiles continued:

“The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years and that is due to the unmatched leadership and vision of President Trump, for whom I have been honored to work for the better part of a decade.None of this will stop our relentless pursuit of Making America Great Again!”

Apart from her comments about Elon Musk, Wiles' other remarks towards Trump, JD Vance, and others also sparked controversy. She reportedly said that the president “has an alcoholic’s personality” and described VPOTUS as “a conspiracy theorist.”