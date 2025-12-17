Has Boots been cancelled by Netflix? Details analyzed

A scene from Boots (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Netflix has canceled Boots after one season, Variety reported on December 15, 2025, ending the coming-of-age queer drama shortly after its debut on October 9. Executive produced by Norman Lear and created by Andy Parker, the series was based on Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

The show starred Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope, a disillusioned, closeted teenager in the 1990s who enlists in the Marine Corps alongside his best friend Ray McAffey, played by Liam Oh. Set during a time when LGBTQ people were banned from serving openly, the series followed the pair as they endured the harsh realities of boot camp, formed lasting friendships, and gradually grew into themselves despite a hostile environment.

The cast also included Ana Ayora, Blake Burt, Cedrick Cooper, Dominic Goodman, Nicholas Logan, Kieron Moore, Angus O’Brien, Rico Paris, Max Parker, Vera Farmiga, Brandon Tyer Moore, and Mattie Liptak.

Boots attracted criticism from the Pentagon before being cancelled

Netflix users have reportedly expressed anger over the sudden cancellation of Boots, a gay military drama that had already drawn condemnation from the Pentagon. The backlash follows comments from Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson, who criticized the series shortly after its release and labeled it “woke garbage.”

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the show, Wilson said military officials “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda,” contrasting that stance with Netflix, which he claimed “consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Wilson added that under President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the U.S. military is focused on restoring what he called the “warrior ethos.” He emphasized that military standards are “elite, uniform, and sex neutral,” arguing that the physical demands of service do not distinguish between men and women, or between gay and straight individuals.

The comments, combined with the show’s cancellation after one season, have fueled frustration among viewers who supported the series and its portrayal of queer experiences in the military.

How to watch Boots

All eight episodes of Boots season 1 are available to stream on Netflix.

Users must have a Netflix subscription; the Standard with Ads plan costs $7.99/month, the Standard (ad-free) plan costs $17.99/month, and the Premium plan (which offers 4K UHD streaming on up to four screens) costs $24.99/month.

