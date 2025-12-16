Could Marge Truman be connected to Richie Tozier from the IT movies? Possible links explained from IT: Welcome to Derry season 1

A scene from IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 (Image via X/@ITMovieOfficial)

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1, Episode 8, titled "Winter Fire," delivers major revelations and a climactic conclusion that significantly expands the mythology surrounding Pennywise. The finale confirms that Pennywise’s clown form was once a real man named Bob Gray, and a brief look into his past explains why the ancient, monstrous entity adopted this appearance and why it remains bound to the town of Derry.

The episode centers on an intense final confrontation in which Will, Ronnie, Lilly and Marge, aided by Rich’s spirit, use the meteorite dagger to replace the destroyed pillar, successfully trapping Pennywise once more.

At the same time, the storyline involving the government’s secret effort to free the entity reaches its end, as General Shaw meets a brutal death at the hands—or mouth—of Pennywise. Beyond resolving the immediate conflict, “Winter Fire” deepens the established lore of the IT universe, tying together long-running mysteries while answering several lingering questions about Pennywise’s origins, limitations, and connection to Derry.

The finale balances action, horror and myth-building, closing the season with high stakes and lasting consequences that reinforce Pennywise’s terrifying legacy while solidifying the rules that govern its existence.

Confirmation of Marge Truman being Richie Tozier's mother

Stephen King fans have long speculated that Marge Truman might be Richie Tozier’s mother, based on clues such as her class clown personality, Coke-bottle glasses, and her name, since Richie’s mother is Margaret “Maggie” Tozier and “Marge” is a common nickname for Margaret.

The possibility seemed even stronger due to the puppy love romance between Marge and her classmate, Rich Santos. In Episode 7, The Black Spot, Rich and Marge are at the makeshift nightclub when it is set on fire by men from Derry attempting to kill Hank Grogan. In a heroic act, Rich saves Marge by placing her in a freezer, sacrificing his own life, making him someone she will never forget.

Fans wondered if Richie was later named after him. The season finale confirms this connection when Pennywise addresses Marge as “Margaret Tozier,” clarifying she is not yet married, and ominously recites a rhyme about love, marriage, and Richie in a baby carriage, while showing a missing-persons poster of Richie.

Pennywise reveals it wants Marge dead because Richie and his friends will one day destroy it, claiming it can see the past and future alike. Later, Marge fears Pennywise could alter time to erase her existence. In an interview with The Direct, actor Arian S. Cartaya ultimately confirms that Richie was named after his character, Rich, validating long-held fan theories and adding deeper meaning to the IT films.

"They kept it a little away from us that Richie's named after Rich and Marge is Richie's mom,” said Arian. “But it wasn't until a few weeks before that scene that we had a meeting about all of what's going to happen in the Black Spot, and then they also brought that up, that Marge is Richie's mom, and Marge fell in love with Rich in high school, and she's naming her son after Rich, and I was amazed. I was like, 'Wow, this is happening right in front of my eyes.' Like I was so excited and I was happy.”

