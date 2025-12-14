Emily in Paris season 5 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Emily in Paris season 5 (Image via X/@Netflix)

Emily Cooper and her Italian adventures are coming to Netflix with season 5 of Emily in Paris. The series was created by Darren Star who also serves as its showrunner and executive producer shaping the show’s tone, stories and creative direction. Emily in Paris season 5 is set to release in the United States on December 18, 2025.

In the upcoming installment Emily takes on her new role as head of Agence Grateau Rome and navigates fresh professional responsibilities and complicated romantic challenges in an unfamiliar city. Just as her life begins to settle a bold work idea goes wrong and triggers emotional fallout and serious career consequences.

Searching for balance and stability Emily reconnects with her French roots but her attempt to regain control is threatened when a major secret emerges and puts one of her closest relationships at risk.

Emily in Paris season 5 was filmed across multiple European cities with production taking place in Paris in France as well as Rome and Venice in Italy to reflect Emily’s new life and work in Italy while still featuring her Parisian roots. Scenes were shot in authentic locations across these cities to capture the show’s romantic and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Release schedule of Emily in Paris season 5

Ciao Rome. Ciao Paris.



Emily in Paris returns on December 18 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rVpaWuG8Qf — Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 is officially scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Thursday December 18, 2025. All 10 episodes will be released at once for global streaming and allow fans to binge the entire season immediately upon release.

Looking the cast & characters of Emily in Paris season 5

Home wasn’t built in a day. Emily in Paris Season 5 arrives December 18! pic.twitter.com/lxB6TPcRZc — Netflix (@netflix) December 3, 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 will see the return of much of the show’s core cast including Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc and Paul Forman as Nico.

Familiar faces such as William Abadie as Antoine Lambert and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie are also expected to appear to continue the series' established relationships and workplace dynamics. The new season also introduces several notable newcomers that adds fresh energy to the ensemble.

Bryan Greenberg joins the cast along with acclaimed French actress Michèle Laroque while Minnie Driver brings a high profile new role to the series. Driver portrays Princess Jane, an influencer who marries into royalty and is far from a traditional fairy tale figure.

Describing her character as calculating rather than innocent Driver noted that Princess Jane is an old friend of Sylvie and teased that her arrival will cause chaos. With returning favorites and intriguing new additions season 5 promises plenty of drama, humor and unexpected twists.

Where to watch Emily in Paris season 5

Le premier épisode de EMILY IN PARIS est sorti il y a 5 ans.



La saison 5 de EMILY IN PARIS, le 18 décembre. pic.twitter.com/4jH3XWCHLM — ǝɔuɐɹℲ xᴉlɟʇǝN (@NetflixFR) October 2, 2025

Emily in Paris season 5 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix as all 10 episodes drop on December 18, 2025.

Viewers will need a subscription to watch the show. The streaming platform offers several plans such as a Basic with ads tier priced at $7.99/month, a Standard ad-free plan (HD) at $15.49 to $17.99/month and a Premium tier (4K UHD, multiple screens, ad-free) at $23.99 to $24.99/month.

