Is there going to be a Knives Out 4? Explained

Rian Johnson’s third installment in the Knives Out franchise, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, marks Daniel Craig’s return as private detective Benoit Blanc and is now streaming on Netflix. Craig has portrayed Blanc since the character’s debut in 2019’s Knives Out and later in 2022’s Glass Onion, with each film presenting a standalone mystery featuring a new cast and setting.

While the stories are not narratively connected, Blanc remains the unifying figure investigating a fresh murder in every installment. The character has often been compared to Agatha Christie’s iconic detective Hercule Poirot.

Like Poirot, Blanc has the potential to anchor many more mysteries. Johnson and his longtime producing partner Ram Bergman have indicated they are open to continuing the series even after completing their two-film deal with Netflix.

However, the timing of a future installment remains uncertain as Johnson has chosen to focus on developing another original film before returning to the Knives Out franchise.

Director's take on returning for Knives Out 4

In an interview with Variety ahead of the film’s limited theatrical release in November Johnson said of giving the franchise a rest:

“It’s definitely not because I’m burned out. In fact, I feel energized after making this one. I feel excited about the possibilities of, ‘OK, if we can do this, what else can we do with the murder mystery?’” “But I had this other idea I’d been cooking for a while, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ve done three of these in a row. I’ll give Daniel a little break from me and go up and do something else,’” he continued.

One thing is certain: whenever another Knives Out mystery is made, Johnson will once again assemble an entirely new ensemble cast, just as he did with the first three films.

“I love the fact that each one of these is entirely its own case, entirely its own mystery,” the director shared in another interview. “I love actors, I want to keep working with new actors, too. At this point, I like the idea of having a new group of folks each time.”

On Johnson’s wish list of ensemble players for a future Knives Out movie is the three-time Best Actress Oscar winner, Meryl Streep.

Exploring the plot of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery brings Benoit Blanc back for his most dangerous and darkest case yet, marking the third chapter in Rian Johnson’s acclaimed murder-mystery series. The story begins when young priest Jud Duplenticy is assigned to assist the charismatic and controversial Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, quickly revealing that something is deeply wrong within the church community.

Wicks presides over a seemingly modest but intensely devoted congregation filled with secrets, tensions, and hidden motives. The group includes the deeply religious Martha Delacroix, the reserved groundskeeper Samson Holt, high-strung lawyer Vera Draven, ambitious politician Cy Draven, local doctor Nat Sharp, famous author Lee Ross, and talented cellist Simone Vivane.

As Blanc investigates the growing unease surrounding the parish he is drawn into a web of faith, power, and deception where every member of the flock could be hiding dangerous truths. The case promises higher stakes, darker themes and a complex ensemble of suspects. It pushes Blanc into one of the most challenging and perilous mysteries of his career.

How to watch Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery can be watched exclusively on Netflix alongside its limited theatrical run. The movie began streaming on the platform on December 12 2025 following select theater showings that started on November 26 2025.

To stream it at home users need an active Netflix subscription. In the U.S. it includes tiers such as Standard with ads at $7.99/month, Standard ad-free at $17.99/month or Premium at $24.99/month for 4K and multiple screens.

