Where was City of Shadows season 1 filmed? All filming locations revealed

City of Shadows (2025) is a captivating Spanish crime-thriller series that reveals a gloomy police story through the use of actual shooting spots in Barcelona and surrounding parts of Catalonia.

Inspector Milo Malart is the central character of this limited series with six episodes, who after a suspension returns to continue his duty and gets involved in a creepy murder investigation.

Netflix has officially announced that the shooting of City of Shadows was done completely in Spain, with Barcelona being the primary location for the shooting.

The series portrays the city using actual streets, buildings, and public places, instead of studio sets, throughout its run.

Most of the chosen filming locations are famous spots, making the city a character that is very much alive in the narrative.

La Pedrera, or Casa Mila, is the most important set where the series begins with a corpse found by burning.

The building is clearly visible in the official trailer and Netflix’s first-look images.

Several scenes were also filmed around Barcelona’s historic neighborhoods to show everyday police work.

The production used wide city streets and quiet corners to match the serious tone of the show.

The trailer confirms filming near the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia, one of Barcelona’s most recognizable landmarks.

Short exterior shots around Palau Guell appear in the series to highlight the city’s older architecture.

The square is located in Santa Coloma de Cervello, near the Colonia Guell area.

The production also filmed at the Crypt of Colonia Guell, an unfinished Gaudi structure with a dark interior.

Additional locations seen briefly include Casa Batllo, Park Guell, and Casa Vicens.

Netflix confirmed the series will premiere worldwide on December 12, 2025, exclusively on its platform.

What City of Shadows Is About and How the Locations Shape the Story

City of Shadows focuses on Inspector Milo Malart, a police officer returning to work after being removed from duty.

His comeback is interrupted by a shocking crime involving a burned body found on a public building.

Deputy Inspector Rebeca Garrido joins Milo as the investigation begins.

The case slowly uncovers hidden secrets linked to power, past mistakes, and moral conflict.

The show avoids fast action and instead focuses on police interviews and detailed procedures.

Real locations help make the investigation feel serious and believable.

La Pedrera is not treated as a tourist spot but as a silent witness to crime.

The streets of Barcelona reflect the emotional weight carried by the investigators.

The Sagrada Familia appears in wide shots to show the scale of the city around the crime.

Palau Guell adds historical depth to the scenes shown in the trailer.

Placa Joan Güell gives a quieter and more grounded look at daily life near Barcelona.

The Crypt of Colonia Guell stands out because of its unfinished design and heavy atmosphere.

The crypt features twisted columns and curved walls that add to the show’s dark tone.

Gaudi used this crypt to test ideas later seen in the Sagrada Família.

The location mirrors the broken and unresolved lives of the characters.

Isak Ferriz plays Inspector Milo Malart in the series.

Veronica Echegui plays the role of Deputy Inspector Rebeca Garrido.

Jorge Torregrossa is directing the series, while Arcadia is taking care of its production.

All the important locations of the shooting have been disclosed through the release of official pictures and a trailer by Netflix.

The production team chooses to utilize real locations rather than sets to make the narrative more realistic.

Not only does Barcelona serve as a backdrop but also as a vital component of the mystery.

Stay tuned for more updates.