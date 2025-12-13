The Young and the Restless Weekly update (December 8 to 12, 2025): Cane vs. Phyllis, a Milestone Anniversary, and a Murder Cover-up

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless aired its latest episodes from Monday, December 8, through Friday, December 12, 2025. Fans of the long-running soap opera can catch new episodes daily on CBS and stream them on Paramount+. The week was packed with high-stakes corporate espionage, a personal war between two central characters, and the shocking revelation of a hidden crime.

The show is about the people who live in the made-up Genoa City. It focuses on the drama of the rich, powerful families of Newman and Abbott, including their love lives and businesses, and the conflicts that arise when they interact. It talks about things like family, love, betrayal, and power, and it always makes complicated and emotional stories that are loved by its devoted fans. The plot usually has fierce business fights, surprising secrets, and characters making weak partnerships in their search for power.

In this run of The Young and the Restless, the main focus changed from business plans to personal grudges and long-held secrets. Cane Ashby finally confronted Phyllis Summers about his stolen AI software in a tense scene that changed everything. At the same time, a special anniversary episode gave me a moment of peace, but the threat from Matt Clark and Mitch Bacall in Los Angeles loomed large. This led to the revelation of Holden Novak's dark past and Matt's return.

The Young and the Restless: Cane Declares War After Phyllis's Final Denial

After talking to Phyllis Summers about her part in stealing his AI software and giving it to Victor Newman, Cane Ashby reached a clear breaking point. Earlier that day, Cane admitted to his mistakes about the AI's breach in a talk with Jack and Diane. He felt bad about the harm done to Jabot and Arabesque. This moment of taking responsibility stood in sharp contrast to his later fight with Phyllis, who he heard having a meeting with Adam Newman.

When Cane asked for the truth, Phyllis gave him a calm, firm, and rehearsed denial. Cane was hurt more by her refusal to admit her betrayal, even when she was clearly guilty, than by the theft itself. He quickly understood that Phyllis would always look out for herself, even if she had to ruin him to do it. Cane's heart was broken, but her lie took away any illusion of partnership, turning his heartbreak into a focused, deliberate mission. He promised to ruin every chance Phyllis had, especially her goal of taking over Jabot.

Michael and Lauren Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

Michael Baldwin and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin celebrated 20 years of marriage with a party. Lauren was kept in the dark about Michael's mysterious gift for their milestone. The party was unforgettable thanks to Genoa City's romantic Michael. Like his proposal, he set up a casino theme to honor their history. He surprised Lauren with a blackjack table with "Happy 20th Anniversary" cards. The couple toasted their twenty years together with champagne and talked for hours on the air. The flashbacks showed the good times that brought them together and the bad times that strengthened them. The couple planned to end the night with passion in a suite, but the show suggested their happiness might not last.

Lily Surrenders to Cane's Charm on The Young and the Restless

After declaring war on Phyllis, Cane Ashby focused on Lily Winters. Before Devon left, Cane interrupted Lily's coffeehouse conversation with Devon Winters. Cane sat at Lily's table despite her initial reluctance. Lily called the Abbott Communications launch "boring," so Cane suggested making it fun by accompanying her. Cane stated that he had cut all ties with Phyllis Summers, but Lily objected. Lily finally agreed to attend the launch party after Cane persisted playfully. Lily knew their appearance would make waves in Genoa City, especially among their peers. Despite her initial reluctance and the potential waves they would make, Lily agreed, signaling a possible rekindling as they joked.

Sharon Questions Sienna's Relationship with Noah

On Thursday, December 11, Sharon Newman worried about Noah Newman's growing feelings for Sienna Bacall. Sharon asked Sienna about their future at the cottage, worried that Noah was just following Nick's "rescuing women." Sienna refused to use Noah or need a rescuer. Sienna was asked if she loved Noah because Sharon cared about his heart. Sienna said she "guesses so," confirming their love. Sharon was upset by Noah's admission because she could tell his feelings were strong. Sharon stressed Sienna's husband Matt Clark's grave threat and asked if she wanted that risky life for Noah.

Holden's Killer Secret is Exposed

The mysterious Los Angeles backstory of Audra Charles and Holden Novak was revealed in a dramatic flashback. Audra, reflecting alone, recalled what happened after Richard reported a theft at the airport. She sought Holden's help for a new identity. Richard arrived and threatened violence if he didn't get his money back while Audra and Holden talked. Holden punched Richard hard in a moment of defense. After the impact, Richard fell and hit his head on the bar. Audra gasped as Richard lay motionless with blood pooling around him, realizing Holden had accidentally killed him. This flashback reveals Holden's dark secret to Audra, explaining their strained relationship and his desperate desire to keep Claire Newman from investigating her past.

Phyllis Confesses and Shares Volatile Kiss with Cane

Cane and Phyllis' simmering tension exploded on Friday, creating a shocking and complicated scene. Phyllis confronted Cane at the coffeehouse after he convinced Lily to attend the Abbott Communications launch. She teased him about his new relationship with Lily. Cane retaliated, sparking a heated argument with threats. Cane's week-long search ended when Phyllis confessed to stealing the AI program and using it as a bargaining chip for her own personal and professional gain. She twisted the knife by saying she used him too. Cane said he knew she was using him from sleeping with her. Cane unexpectedly pulled Phyllis in for a passionate make-out session as the emotional intensity peaked and she was about to hit him, confirming their destructive, volatile relationship.

Matt Clark Returns to Genoa City

Matt is Sienna Bacall's "psychopath husband," and his return means that Sienna and Noah Newman's lives are in danger right away. Matt resurfaced outside the athletic club, muttering how much he hated Genoa City. This made him even more dangerous and hostile. Right after Noah had talked Sienna into staying in town a few more days, he came back. He promised he could deal with any trouble Matt might cause. This event proved Sharon Newman's worst fears about her son's safety. Matt is in Genoa City, which means that the Newman compound, where Sienna was supposed to be safe with Noah, is no longer safe.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.