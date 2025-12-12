The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from December 15 to 19, 2025

Billy Abbott and Sally Spectra (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless fans are going to experience a very busy week as the Newman business continues to be the main focus of the show. From Victor’s constant clever planning to Jack trying hard to get back control, stress is very high and the risks are even greater.

Get ready for many business moves, confused love situations, and surprising arguments that could leave Genoa City, very unsettled.

At the same time, personal desires for revenge and shocking hidden facts push the drama among many families. Billy and Sally face sudden changes during their Abbott Communications starting event, while Nick and Matt’s competition moves into risky ground.

Partnerships will change, limits will be challenged, and nobody will be safe from the bad effects of Victor’s newest brilliant plan.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 15 to 19, 2025

Monday, December 15: Ready, Aim… Fire!

Victor starts his plan to get back at Jack, telling Adam to carry out a complicated idea that will deeply upset Jack.

At the same time, Cane and Phyllis finally try to set limits in their relationship that is sometimes on and sometimes off, though both people find it hard to stick to them.

Billy and Sally’s second party to start Abbott Communications looks exactly like the confusion of the first one, leaving the couple rushing to fix things.

Tuesday, December 16: The 102nd Victory

Victor enjoys another big win over Jack, making his power stronger in the family and the business. Billy and Sally keep trying to handle the bad consequences from their very messy event, but the damage might be something they cannot undo.

Chelsea directly questions Adam for acting on his own, showing weak points in their partnership and raising doubts about who is loyal within the Newman organization.

Wednesday, December 17: Allies and Adversaries

Nikki finds out about Victor’s newest successful move against Jabot, causing her to show annoyance and anger as she sees another attempt to gain control within the family. Jack will not surrender, and instantly starts planning his way to strike back against Victor.

In another area, Claire and Kyle create a clever partnership against Audra, getting things ready for a major fight that could change who has the most influence among their friends and acquaintances.

Thursday, December 18: Deals and Schemes

Jack tries to make Adam and Chelsea responsible for what they have done, though his lecture might not work against their ability to trick people. Billy makes an agreement with Phyllis, though viewers cannot help but wonder how long it will remain in place before someone acts disloyally.

In an unexpected action, Kyle contacts his former wife Summer, suggesting Victor’s granddaughter could be a secret powerful tool to use against Jabot.

Friday, December 19: Desperate measures

Jack takes serious actions to get in the way of Victor’s connection with Nikki, hoping to hit back at the family’s powerful older leader.

Diane gets Michael’s support to face Victor, who is called “The Mustache,” as the stress reaches its highest level.

The issues between Nick and Matt grow risky, putting people in danger as old dishonest acts come back up and getting revenge becomes more and more deadly.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

