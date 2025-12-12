How many episodes are there in Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2? Episode count and more

The animated TV series Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 has officially arrived, and fans are diving into the follow-up series that bridges Mutant Mayhem and the upcoming theatrical untitled sequel. The show expands the modern TMNT universe with bolder threats, bigger character arcs and animation powered by Nickelodeon Animation, Point Grey Pictures and Titmouse.

The core voice cast, including Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon and Ayo Edebiri all return to bring the brothers’ personalities and humor to life, while a fresh roster of guest stars enriches the world even further.

This season leans into identity, teamwork and the struggle between wanting independence and needing family, all while the city mutates faster than ever.

The article further breaks down the season’s episode count, streaming info, and the major storylines that shape this final chapter.

Episode count of Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2

The animated TV series Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 premiered on December 12, 2025, dropping all 12 episodes on Paramount+ for the United States and international viewers.

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 23 minutes. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the animated series has received a perfect score of 100% based on 9 reviews from critics so far.

Here is the complete 12-episode slate for the final season:

Episode No. Episode Title 1 Mutant Battle Arena 2 Mutantweight Title Bout 3 Raph Fights Everyone 4 The Island 5 The Other Mutanimals 6 The Rejects 7 Rise of the Night Ninja 8 The Night Ninja Returns 9 The Itching Scratch 10 Get Rod 11 The Unusual Suspects 12 The Big Muck

What is Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 2 all about?

Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 pushes each Turtle into a personal crisis that ties directly into the rising chaos across New York City.

The opening episodes follow Raphael, whose desire to fight and be understood leads him straight into the underground Mutant Battle Arena, where Kitsune and the Purple Dragons manipulate mutant fighters for profit.

And as the season nears its finale, Michelangelo takes center stage in a three-part mystery involving Rod Underwood Jr., loose mutagen and a family whose bizarre secrets culminate in the rise of Muckman, setting up a high-stakes final showdown.

The trailer showcases this tonal variety, arena battles, vigilante action, mutant horror, and emotional character beats, while teasing the overarching threat of Mutant Omega, a foe tied deeply to the expanding TMNT world.

The main cast for the final season sees most of the actors return, including Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil.

Fred Tatasciore voices Splinter’s “vermin” language. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, Austin Post, Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin, Ralph Ineson, Craig Robinson and Fred Armisen are a few of the other actors to guest star this season.

With all 12 episodes now streaming on Paramount+, Tales of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles season 2 delivers an action-packed and emotionally rich finale for the series, setting the stage for the franchise’s next big-screen chapter while celebrating over 40 years of Turtle storytelling.