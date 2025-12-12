Who was Stepan Giga? Beloved Ukrainian singer dies in Lviv at 66

(Image via Instagram/@stepan.giga_official)

Stepan Giga has passed away aged 66 at the First Territorial Medical Care in Lviv, Ukraine. On December 12, the artist’s family confirmed via his Instagram page that he had passed away. Giga was an honoured artist of Ukraine whose career spanned over four decades. He was known for hits like Gold of the Carpathians and Yavoryna.

“Today, our hearts stopped together with the heart of Stepan Giga,” the post began.

It described Giga as a great artist and a man with an incredible soul:

“He was a great person. A man with an incredible soul whose songs have become part of history and memory for millions.”

His family thanked Giga’s fans for their love and support over the years:

"We express our sincere thanks to all fans for your love, support and kind words that you have given Stepan Petrovich over the years. Your love was extremely important to him.”

They concluded the post with the promise to release more information concerning Giga’s death and a tribute ceremony on December 13, 2025.

The This Dream crooner’s Instagram page on November 19, 2025, had previously reported that he had undergone an urgent surgery and was in a stable condition.

It was announced that Giga’s planned concerts, including his performance at the Palace of Sports, Kyiv, had been cancelled.

The artist’s PR director had denounced a report by journalist Vitaliy Glagola that the singer was in critical condition and had had his leg amputated.

More details on legendary Ukrainian singer Stepan Giga as he dies at 66

Born in Bilky, Ukraine, on November 16, 1959, Giga began his music career in a band named My Friends, formed in the 1980s.

He later released solo albums My Friends in 1995 and Natali Street in 1999. He became an honoured artist of Ukraine in 1998 and was named People’s Artist in 2002.

Svitlana Onyshchuk of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional military administration described Giga as an artist who embodied the Ukrainian culture:

"An artist whose voice, songs, and sincerity have become part of the Ukrainian cultural heritage has passed away. His work accompanied him for decades, inspiring, empowering and touching the hearts of several generations of Ukrainians,"

