What did Bijan Robinson say? Falcons star issues apology over post-game inappropriate comment

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 24: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs on the field after a win over the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has apologized for his recent inappropriate comment. For the unversed, the Falcons beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-28 on Thursday (December 11).

Robinson appeared on the Amazon Prime postgame "Thursday Night Football" interview with Kirk Cousins, the quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.

Richard Sherman praised Bijan's performance, saying that he could tell Robinson "grew up in the backyard." The running back responded by saying he played the game "smear the queer" as a child.

"Smear the queer, that's what we do. Smear the queer," the Falcons star stated.

bijan says smear the queer and someone tried to say “kill the carrier” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Zy6WbKKRFz — POPES NEW JARGIN (@BearsCatsBulls) December 12, 2025

Smear the queer is a children's game in which players try to tackle the player carrying the ball. The name is often replaced with "kill the carrier" as it is considered homophobic and insensitive.

In the interview, after Robinson mentioned the childhood game, former quarterback and analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick quickly called it "kill the carrier."

Bijan Robinson apologized for the "insensitive" remark

A few hours after the interview aired, the football player released a statement on X. He apologized for making the comment and noted that it does not reflect his personal beliefs. Bijan told his fans that he would do better in the future.

"Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that's not an excuse. I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry to those I offended seriously!" he wrote.

Hey everyone I want to apologize for the insensitive comment I made in the broadcast, it was a football game we used to play as a kid but that’s not an excuse. I recognize the mistake and make sure to do better in the future. It was not reflective of my beliefs and I am so sorry… — Bijan Robinson (@Bijan5Robinson) December 12, 2025

This apology divided the fans, while some claimed that Robinson supposedly should not have apologized, others praised him. Netizens claimed that they were "disappointed" in him for apologizing, saying that that's what the game was originally called.

"More disappointed that you apologized. It's what the game was called. Who gives a shit," one netizen wrote.

"Oh for fucks sake. No need to apologize for what we all used to play. It's 2025 people need to chill out about this crap," another added.

Some X users appreciated the running back's apology, saying it showed Robinson's "maturity." They shared that as queer football fans, the sport can be "isolating."

"Bijan owning up and taking accountability is actually a good thing. Doesn't matter how serious or not the topic is, it's just basic maturity and respect. but of course all the straight football dudes wanna act like maturity is a bad thing," one netizen commented.

"Guy said smear the queer on live tv and all of the quotes and replies are saying he said nothing wrong. being a queer football fan is so isolating. that fucking sucks to hear on live tv and I appreciate this sincere apology, thank u bijan," another X user wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bijan Robinson and his latest controversy over an inappropriate comment.