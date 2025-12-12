"You’re just continuously damaging the legacy you worked so hard for": Nicki Minaj under fire over online rant about Gavin Newsom and transgender people

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has made headlines for bashing Gavin Newsom over his recent remarks on trans kids. For the unversed, on December 10, Newsom's interview with the New York Times was released. From the one-hour, 49-minute interview, a short clip went viral on social media.

In it, Gavin Newsom was talking about trans sports and how he wanted to see more trans representation. The California Governor noted that he had a trans godson, and he would like to see more trans kids.

Nicki Minaj responded to his remarks by tweeting that even trans adults supposedly don't want to see trans kids. She claimed that "normal adults" seemingly want to see "healthy, safe, happy kids."

Nicki Minaj responds to Gavin Newsom saying he “wants to see trans kids”:



“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids… GavOUT” pic.twitter.com/ghs6jfjEVS — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 12, 2025

The rapper's tweet went viral, garnering over 58,000 likes. However, some netizens called out Minaj. The X user @TheWickedSource claimed Nicki Minaj is reportedly "damaging" her own legacy by tweeting such things.

"How is anyone actually excusing this anymore? Nicki please log off and stop tweeting, you used to be so iconic and you're just continuously damaging the legacy you worked so hard for," they wrote.

X users continued to comment on Minaj's recent tweets, supporting Donald Trump and MAGA. They stated that they could not believe the rapper's "downfall."

"2010s Nicki would be disgusted by a transphobic, homophobic, Trump-supporting, anti-migrant Nicki Minaj. Such a sad downfall, to be fair," one netizen wrote.

"Can't believe she's gone MAGA," another X user stated.

"And all the barb pages I follow are still supporting her bs, its giving cult and master behavior and yall can unfollow me… and that's that," another user noted.

Some netizens called out Nicki Minaj by bringing up her husband and brother. For the unversed, her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a convicted sex offender who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1994.

Minaj's brother, Jelani Maraj, is currently serving a 25-year sentence for r*ping a minor.

"Why is she acting like she cares about kids when the person she's MARRIED to literally isn't allowed to be within a mile of a school?" one X user added.

"How about you worry about your own damn kid. He's literally starving & his dad is busy checking out other kids in the playground," another netizen wrote.

"I've been a barb since the early 00's and I've been hanging on by a threat these last couple months ( years ) and I think it's time to finally denounce Nicki. I'm not on board with her 2025 agenda. I don't even know if she is. Sadly Unfollowed," one user noted

Nicki Minaj previously praised Donald Trump

Last month, the rapper thanked the President for helping the Nigerian Christians, who are reportedly facing religious violence in Nigeria. Since then, Nicki has repeatedly shown support for Trump, from retweeting videos that complimented his leadership to his fan edits with Elon Musk.

Nicki Minaj even reposted a TikTok post that pointed out the President's supposed achievements, which include "no men in women's sports," closed borders, safe cities, and "criminal illegals" being deported.

In other news, this month, J.D. Vance showed appreciation for the rapper by saying she is better than Cardi B. Nicki responded by praising his intelligence.

She claimed Vance is as "quick as a computer," and also praised his sense of humor. Since then, Nicki Minaj has shared many edits of the Vice-President on X.

Cardi B, on the other hand, has not responded to Vance's tweet. Stay tuned for more updates on Nicki Minaj and her latest feud with Gavin Newsom.