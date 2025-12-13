Vanna White reveals that she nearly retired from Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s exit

'Wheel of Fortune' hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak (Image via Getty)

Vanna White recently talked about working with Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune in a recent interview with E!

During the interview, she revealed that she also toyed with the idea of leaving the show along with Sajak in 2023.

For those unversed, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have hosted Wheel of Fortune together since 1982.

Pat Sajak replaced the previous host, Chuck Woolery and White came in after the previous co-host, Susan Stafford left the show.

In an interview with CBS 58 in 2019, she revealed that she auditioned for the show along with 200 girls.

She stated:



“ I was probably more nervous than anybody that auditioned. 200 girls auditioned and I was the last one.”



Vanna White talks about Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and how she wanted to “go with him” after his retirement







During a recent interview with E! On December 11, Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White share more about Pat Sajak.

When asked in the interview if she has ever given a thought about leaving the show, Vanna said:



“That is the perfect description. Taking it one year at a time. And that’s what I am doing. You know when Pat decided he was going to retire, I had to make a decision. Working with someone for that long, I feel like I should maybe go with him, right? Because starting with somebody news after 40 years, I was..I had mixed feelings about it.”



She then remarked that she finally decided that she was not ready to retire yet.



White stated:



“But I thought hard and thought, you know what? I am just not ready to retire yet. I am having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy. So, at this point, it is one year at a time.”



She also talked about meeting Pat Sajak in Hawaii recently.

White remarked:



“The reunion with Pat was awesome. When I was in Hawaii, he was doing a play and I went to see it and I was so impressed with his acting. He was the star of the show. He did a great job.”



She then informed the viewers about how Sajak is doing after his retirement.

Vanna said in the interview:



“Pat is doing great. Yes, I stay in touch with him. He is happy. He looks great. He really does. He looks better than he ever looked before. He is great.”



Pat Sajak announced his retirement on X in 2023.



He wrote a post on X on June 13, 2023, stating:



“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”



He joined the show in 1981 after Chuck Woolery left the show.



Ryan Seacrest joined as the show host after Pat’s retirement.

Vanna talked about Ryan in an interview with TV Insider in 2024.



She praised Seacrest, who assured her that he is not replacing Sajak.

White stated (Via TV Insider)



“Ryan did his homework. He rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed. He also said to me, ‘I am not replacing Pat Sajak because no one could – ever. I am just stepping in.’”



In her interview with E! she also talked about how she would not do anything else other than Wheel of Fortune on television.

Vanna said:



“Regarding TV, I don’t think there is anything else on TV, i would rather do after being on Wheel of Fortune for so long. Honestly, I think I want to just play golf when I retire.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.