Inside the celebrity reactions to Hailee Steinfeld’s pregnancy news

Hailee Steinfeld is expecting her first child with husband Josh Allen. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Hailee Steinfeld is set to begin a new chapter with beau Josh Allen! The couple took to Instagram in a joint announcement post on December 12 to confirm that they are expecting.

In the video, the couple share a glimpse of Hailee's bump, with the actress dressed in a sweater with the word 'Mother' written across it. They captioned the post with a heart emoji, while fans and celebrities filled the comment section with love and best wishes.

E! News reported that Josh kicked off the celebrations with a gentle "I love you" in the comment section.

Model and mother of Khai, Gigi Hadid expressed her excitement for the actress and wrote:

"Omg yaaaaaayyyy."

Stranger Things fame, Millie Bobby Brown, who has recently become a mother herself, also took to the comment section and wrote,

"OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!”

Founder of Rhode, Hailey Bieber also joined the bandwagon, adding heart emojis for the couple. She wrote in awe,

"Ahhhhhhh."

E! News reported that Games of Thrones alum, Sophie Turner took to the comment section, expressed her surprise, and wrote,

"Oh my god haileeeeeeeee.”

The news outlet noted that apart from celebrities, Hailee's brother Griffin couldn't wait to take on his new role. He wrote,

"Uncle Griff clocking in.”

Congratulatory messages also were posted by actress Halle Bailey, singer Meghan Trainor, and the NFL.

Hailee Steinfeld pens down her 29 favorite moments after confirming pregnancy news with Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are set to become parents, with many celebrities and fans wishing them well on their new beginnings.

People magazine reported that the former rounded up 29 favorite moments in honor of her 29th birthday in her Beau Society substack newsletter.

The Sinners actress reflected on her 29th birthday celebrations and revealed that some of her friends "flew into Buffalo for the first time." She noted that being 28 was,

"wild, beautiful, humbling, and full of the kind of moments that sneak up and change you quietly."

She added that she "surprised" herself in many ways and elaborated,

"Sometimes (many times), laughter saved the day. Other times, I found peace in simplicity: cooking breakfast with Josh, sinking into the perfect nighttime and morning routines, and talking to friends who see me clearly. This year, my work challenged me and rewarded me."

Before listing her favorite 29 moments, she revealed her hopes following her 29th birthday. She wrote,

"As I step into my 29th year as a softer, stronger version of myself, I want to appreciate some of my favorite moments from this year, both big and small."

From being in "therapy, consistently" to "hearing, 'ladies and gentlemen, please welcome, for the first time, Mr. and Mrs. Allen,'" Hailee penned down her favorite moments in "no particular order."

The last item on the list is labelled "the video," which was subsequently posted on Instagram.

Hailee Steinfeld confirmed the news of her pregnancy on her Substack newsletter, titled "This is 29!"

The actress and singer reflected on moments in her life, including marking milestones like her marriage with Josh Allen and going back to the "studio" again.