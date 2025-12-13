Sinners’ star Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant, expecting first child with NFL husband Josh Allen

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld pose for a photo on the red carpet the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld is expecting her first child with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The couple shared the news on Friday, December 12, 2025, posting a snowy video on Instagram in which Allen kisses her baby bump as she wears a sweatshirt printed with the word “mother.” The same clip also appeared in Steinfeld’s Beau Society Substack post tied to her 29th birthday, where she rounded up favorite moments from the year and ended with the pregnancy reveal.

They have not shared a due date or the baby’s sex. The update comes about six months after their May 2025 wedding and closes a two-year relationship timeline that stayed mostly private between major milestones in the months leading up to this announcement. Readers may know Steinfeld from True Grit and Marvel’s Hawkeye, and 2025 saw her return to theaters with Sinners.

How Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen announced the pregnancy, and what they shared

The first confirmation came through a jointly shared Instagram video posted on December 12. In the clip, Steinfeld briefly lifts her outer layer to show her bump and the “mother” sweatshirt underneath. Allen kisses her stomach, the couple smile at the camera, and the video ends on a wider shot of them holding hands beside a tiny snowman. It confirms the pregnancy without adding context about timing, a due date, or what they are having.

Hailee Steinfeld also placed the same video in her Beau Society Substack entry, which was built around a list of 29 favorite moments from the year for her 29th birthday. As per Substack dated December 13, 2025, Hailee Steinfeld stated,

“This year, I’ve been reminded of how precious life is...., I found peace in simplicity: cooking breakfast with Josh, sinking into the perfect nighttime and morning routines, and talking to friends who see me clearly.”

In the same entry, she reflected on slowing down and enjoying everyday routines with Allen, including cooking together. Because the couple did not attach any dates beyond the posting day, the most accurate framing is that they have not shared a due date publicly. Entertainment Weekly also noted that rumors circulated after Steinfeld attended the Governors Awards on November 16, 2025, but she and Allen did not comment then.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship timeline, from first link to wedding to baby news

Their relationship has moved in spaced milestones.

In May 2023, Steinfeld and Allen were first linked after being seen together in New York City.

In July 2024, they made the relationship Instagram official with photos from Paris.

On November 22, 2024, Allen proposed in Malibu during the Bills’ bye week.

On November 29, 2024, they confirmed the engagement with a joint Instagram post that included the date.

On February 6, 2025, they attended NFL Honors together in New Orleans.

On May 31, 2025, they married in the Santa Barbara area in California.

On December 12, 2025, they announced they are expecting their first child.

Allen has offered only a few public remarks about the marriage so far, but he described it as his biggest personal milestone of 2025. As per the People report dated June 10, 2025, Josh Allen said,

“None other than marrying my best friend.”

In the same remarks, he added,

“She makes everything easier. I don't really focus on the other stuff, that was the most important decision I'll make in my life, and I made the right one"

Who Hailee Steinfeld is, what she’s famous for, and what’s next after Sinners

Steinfeld broke out as a teenager in True Grit, then built a long-running screen career that includes Pitch Perfect 2 and Marvel’s Hawkeye. She has also maintained a parallel music career, releasing pop projects while continuing to act. The pregnancy news arrives in the same year she headlined Sinners. Warner Bros. Pictures lists Sinners as a theatrical release dated April 18, 2025, with international rollout beginning April 16.

In a November 2025 interview, she described the stability she feels in married life, and she did not dodge family questions. As per a Bustle report dated November 4, 2025, Hailee Steinfeld stated,

“I literally thank God every day that I found my person, and it’s the greatest thing in the world. Life makes sense. Everything makes sense.”

When asked about kids, Steinfeld replied, “Of course.”

Stay tuned for more updates.