How did Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s relationship unfold? Timeline explored as their 7-year marriage ends

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer reportedly separating after seven years of marriage. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Actress Amy Schumer confirmed her "amicable" split from husband, Chris Fischer, on December 12. People magazine had previously reported in November that the couple, who had been linked since 2017, had been experiencing "normal issues" in their marriage.

The Life & Beth actress shared the news of their "divorce" on Instagram, with a photo of them sitting together in a metro. Describing it as a "difficult decision," Amy noted,

"We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son."

To avoid speculations about the reasons for their separation, Amy added,

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not becisse I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

A look at Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's relationship timeline amid news of the couple's separation

We are looking at how the couple's relationship has unfolded over the years.

November 2017-2018: Amy and Chris get married one year after dating

US Weekly reported that the couple were first spotted together in November 2017, following Amy's split from designer Ben Hanisch.

The news outlet reported that the couple tied the knot in February 2018, following a "dumb proposal" by chef Chris Fischer.

2019: Amy gives birth and reveals Chris' diagnosis

The couple reportedly welcomed their son, Gene David, in 2019. Around the same time, sources reported that Amy disclosed her husband's diagnosis on the Netflix special, Growing. She said:

"I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine. My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum.”

2022: Amy talks about the joys of having a "little family"

Amy has been candid about her health struggles, including being diagnosed with endometriosis.

In her appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Amy opened up about her health, experience with IVF, and her plans for not having more children, per People. She noted,

"We're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that.”

November 2025: Amy clarifies removal of pictures from Instagram

Amy reportedly removed most of her pictures from Instagram, sparking speculations from her fans.

She clarified that it was not because of her weight loss and that she had always been "proud" of her body. She added,

"I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son. But your Instagram is not your identity it’s a curation of what you want the world to see and I feel great strong and beautiful and it’s been fun sharing that."

December 2025: Amy reveals hope to make things work with Chris

Amy took to her Instagram on December 1 to share an update about her marriage with Chris. She wrote in a now-deleted video,

"Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through, he’s the best.”

The former clarified that they will continue to "raise" their son together. She shut down any potential rumors that the split may be after her weight transformation.