What is Amy Schumer's net worth? Fortune explored as comedian reportedly struggles to sell $14M NYC mansion amid divorce rumors

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The personal life of Amy Schumer and her property circumstances are putting a slimmer but newer focus on her financial situation, as well as on her personal life. The comedian already has a net worth of a rough estimate of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), and she is working on the accumulating headaches of real estate as her marriage to Chris Fischer appears to have its tension points.

The five-storey Brooklyn townhouse owned by the couple, a prominent building, which was featured in Moonstruck, is being attempted to sell, but the demand seems to be low. The house was first priced at 14 million dollars, but then its price drastically fell by 1.25 million dollars within weeks, which was a strong indication that it was not going to be sold soon.

Schumer’s Brooklyn townhouse sale fuels fresh breakup buzz as price drop and timing raise eyebrows

What started as a simple listing change turned fast into a hot topic among celeb home news. When Realtor.com spotted the drop in price back in July, eyes swung again to Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s old Brooklyn house - still on the market while rumors about their relationship grow louder. They snagged the 1829-built place in 2022, then put it up for sale this year hoping to cash in; yet shaky appetite for pricy brownstones plus the hassle of fixing historic homes cooled buyer excitement.

Lately, that discount has sparked fresh questions, particularly with other signs popping up - say, their short-lived New Orleans listing or Schumer wiping chunks of her Instagram feed - actions some close to them say line up with quiet split preparations.

With a prenup already set and very unequal fortunes involved, the townhouse turned into more than a regular sale - it's now tied to their personal drama. Right now, Schumer hasn't commented on the split rumors, just like Fischer stayed quiet, even as the old home sits there looking for someone to buy it.

