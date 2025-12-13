Vanna White and Sebastian Maniscalco share flirty throwback on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Sebastian Maniscalco (Image via Getty)

The Celebrity Wheel of Fortune holiday special episode gave the viewers some TMI.

The holiday special was broadcast on December 11, 2025.

The show featured special guests such as Meghan Trainor, Taye Diggs and Sebastian Maniscalco.

During the show, Ryan Seacrest asked Maniscalco about his history with his co-host, Vanna White.

Maniscalco recounted a sweet incident with Vanna White before he became famous.

Vanna White also joined in the conversation and surprised him with some more information about the incident.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune holiday special: Maniscalco revealed that Vanna White gave him “vibes” when he was a struggling waiter

Other than serious competition the show also gave some fun moments that made the episode all the more special.

In the episode, Ryan Seacrest suddenly remarked to Sebastian:

“You and Vanna have history.”

The revelation surprised Vanna, who was taken aback, and Sebastian recounted the story:

“ So, I used to work at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. This was years ago. A sweet woman came in. Couldn’t be more nice to me. Very pleasant. Um, she ordered a drink. I was a waiter there.”

He then continued and shared to the bartender that he thinks that the girl is giving him “vibes.”

Sebastian said:

“I come back to the bar and I said, ‘I think 109 that the girl is giving me vibes, right?’ And the bartender’s like, ‘That’s Vanna White. I don’t think she is looking to pick up a struggling waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel.”

He then turned to White and asked her:

“But I am here today, do you remember that? And were you giving me vibes?”



Vanna White replied, to his surprise:

“ I think I was giving you some vibes. I mean, that was back then. I am taken now, but back then, Yep.”

Sebastian then hilariously remarked:

“Okay, I was single, too. I wish I would have known that. Happily married now, but I wish you would have came on a little stronger. We could had a special life together.”

He again mentioned the incident during the 20K prize puzzle.

After the screen showed "_ _ _ – F _ _ _ _ _ N E _", he talked about how Vanna ordered an Old Fashioned cocktail at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The answer was Old Fashioned, which made Sebastian advance to the bonus round.

Sebastian turned out to be the biggest winner of the night.

He went to the $100k bonus round after winning $57,650.

He was presented with a puzzle with "E_ _ _ _T E _ _ _ E S S"

Vanna added just two D’s in the puzzle.

Sebastian was just given 10 seconds to solve it and he promptly answered

“Educated Guess.”

The answer made him win $100k

Ryan stated as everyone looked at him with wonder:

“One of the fastest solves I’ve ever seen, Sebastian on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

After his celebration he talked about going out for a beer.

Maniscalco also talked about the win before the show in a short clip where he said:

“I am looking forward to a big win today.”

He also called himself a sleeper in the said clip:

Sebastian stated:

“I could be a sleeper here. I think Taye came out of the blocks pretty hot in rehearsal. Meghan got a sneaky way about herself. My brain wasn’t really working during the rehearsal.”

He then continued humourously:

“By the way, a little side note here. A little concerned of the tightness of my jacket. I am not able to get a full spin on the wheel, in fear that back of my jacket might rip open in the middle of the game. So, keep that in mind as you are watching me play today.”

