What led to Ebro Darden's HOT 97 morning show shutdown? Host hints at politics and profit motives

Ebro Darden’s Hot 97 show has come to an end. The Ebro In The Morning talk show, which ran for more than a decade, had its final episode on December 12, 2025. The show’s hosts were Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

Darden had previously told fans in September 2025 that Hot 97’s new management was not supporting the show. He added that no investments were coming in from the network owners:

"Congratulations, you played yourself to our family up here, all of us up here who have worked at Hot 97 and even individuals who no longer work at Hot 97, who wanted to chime in about what's going on at Hot 97. I been telling y'all for months, years that the new ownership of the big legend, Hot 97, didn't give a damn about investing in this damn thing here."

The On Air Personality added that, amidst staff cuts, he heard rumors that the network had scheduled for The Ebro in the Morning show to be cancelled on December 11, 2025:

"No new studios, making cuts, cutting staff, cutting this, cutting that. Then, I hear last Thursday Flex started tweeting about his last show, that they're keeping our show on 'til 11:00. I didn't get an email, a text, I didn't get nothing."

“Very excited for what's next”: Ebro Darden says as he announces that the 13-year-old Ebro In The Morning show has come to an end

The popular radio personality tweeted moments after the show concluded:

"It’s done. More to come. #EbroInTheMorning," the host tweeted. Peter added, "I lived out a childhood dream, and it was amazing. Very excited for what's next #ebrointhemorning #reallate."

Peter Rosenberg also shared the news of the show’s cancellation on his Instagram. He reminded fans that he had predicted a situation like this.

"I tried to tell you guys for a long time that change was afoot, and change is afoot. But change can be beautiful. So, yeah, there's some changes on the horizon, stay tuned."

Laura Stylez hinted that the hosting trio have some plans up their sleeves for 2026. She wrote on Instagram:

"We had the best time... the most beautiful listeners and got to work with legends I love. I'm so proud of the work we did together... I lived so many of my dreams at Hot97 and got to work with my best friends! ....and best friends don't let go... trust me, @oldmanebro @rosenbergradio and I have plans and more coming next year!"

