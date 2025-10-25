Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6 episode 4 recap: A tongue twister, a Coldplay hit, and a $38K comeback highlight the night

Alex Borstein attends The Creative Coalition Right To Bear Arts Gala dinner (Image via Getty)

Episode 4 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featured Paul Feig, Michael Zegen, and Alex Borstein playing for their selected charities.

The installment introduced a new “Tongue Twister” category, featured a puzzle linked to a Coldplay song, and concluded with a significant comeback in the final round.

The evening consisted of two separate games where each celebrity earned amounts contributing to their respective causes.

Feig led early with multiple successful solves, Zegen performed steadily through mid-rounds, and Borstein achieved a strong finish to close the episode.

Their combined winnings totaled $78,900 across both games.

Episode 4 highlights of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 6

Game 1: Feig takes control with strong early rounds

Paul Feig, known for directing Bridesmaids and Spy, represented the It Gets Better Project. Michael Zegen, from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Penguin, played for Camp Sunshine and Camp Snowflake, while Alex Borstein, who stars alongside Zegen in Maisel and voices Lois Griffin on Family Guy, played for the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation.

The $1,000 Toss-Up was solved by Feig with “KICKING & SCREAMING.” Borstein then claimed the $2,000 Toss-Up with “STOP ME IF YOU’VE HEARD THIS ONE.”

The first round introduced a new “Tongue Twister” category, which Feig solved with “HOW MUCH WOOD WOULD A WOODCHUCK CHUCK,” earning $7,500 after multiple missed letters by the other contestants.

Round 2’s “Before & After” puzzle featured several bankrupts and incorrect letters before Zegen solved “WINNING A TONY SHALHOUB” for $11,100.

The Triple Toss-Up featured “WORKOUT ROUTINE,” “ROUTINE CHECKUP,” and “STAND-UP ROUTINE,” with Feig and Zegen alternating wins.

In the third round, under the “Song/Artist” category, Feig solved “YELLOW BY COLDPLAY,” adding $20,500 to his total.

He finished Game 1 with $34,000, while Zegen earned $21,100 and Borstein $2,000.

Feig advanced to the Million Dollar Bonus Round, selecting the category “What Are You Doing?” The puzzle was “FOOTING THE BILL.”

He did not solve it, missing out on a $25,000 prize. His total from the first game stood at $34,000.

Game 2: A late-game turnaround from Borstein

The second half began with Feig solving both toss-ups: “YOU LOOK MARVELOUS” for $1,000 and “IS THIS THING ON?” for $2,000.

In Round 1, he continued his momentum, solving “LENNY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN” for $12,400 under the “Before & After” category.

In Round 2, Feig initially led but lost his accumulated $3,350 and the Million Dollar Wedge after missing the letter L. Zegen then completed the puzzle “MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY” for $10,500, giving him the lead for that round.

The Triple Toss-Up featured “FREAKS,” “GEEKS,” and “TWIN PEAKS,” allowing all three players to add to their totals.

The third round, labeled “Never Have I Ever,” shifted momentum when each correct consonant was worth $6,000. After several incorrect guesses, Borstein solved “LIED ABOUT MY AGE,” earning $38,000.

Her solve secured the game and brought her total winnings to $43,000 for the second half.

Final results and charity earnings

Across both games, Alex Borstein accumulated $45,000 for the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation. Paul Feig finished with $54,400 for the It Gets Better Project, and Michael Zegen earned $36,600 for Camp Sunshine and Camp Snowflake.

Borstein advanced to the $100,000 Bonus Round and selected the category “Phrase.” The puzzle was “GIVE IT A WHIRL.”

Her answer, “GAVE IT A WHIRL,” was incorrect by one letter, preventing her from winning the $50,000 prize.

The episode concluded with a combined total of $78,900 in contestant winnings. No penalty spins were recorded in either half, marking a clean gameplay night across both rounds.

