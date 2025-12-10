“It’s so dramatic”: Vanderpump Rules alum Natalie gets into an argument with Demy

Vanderpump Rules (Image via Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules alums Demy and Natalie got into a heated argument after Demy accused Natalie of joining in later for her shift.

The two have some history, as Natalie’s boyfriend, Paulo, has also previously dated Demy, which occurred just before his relationship with Natalie. As Demy tells Natalie about her being late for her shift, Natalie quickly responds, saying,

“I don’t want you to tell me that I’ve been gone for an hour. It’s so dramatic. Like, it’s not okay.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Natalie opens up about her argument with Demy

The television personality admitted that she felt like an outsider and that her friendship with Demy and Kim is not like before. She further said,

“I am super confused like Demy is on my a** and Kim won’t even make eye contact with me. You guys are acting like I f***** your dad. I am not gonna be your stepmom. I am just your co-worker. It feels like my little family has abandoned me.” Kim, Demy, Kim and Demy had our little routine. After work, we used to do something whether it was drinking wine, everything was fine until I got suspended. I can’t f****** do this. I am literally about to blow up.”

Demy was surely not happy with Natalie’s behaviour as she quickly called her out, saying,

“You’ve been out for a long time. I need you to sign something and that’s it. You’re not gonna call me dramatic at work.”

Lisa Vanderpump calls out Natalie due to her behaviour

As Demy had earlier accused Natalie of her “unhinged behaviour”, she gave a recap of the incident, saying,

“Natalie was at the bar, wasted, screaming at Paulo begging him to unblock her number," she explained. "She has her finger in my face, saying, 'You're always against me!'"

After the incident stirred the pot at the workplace, Lisa Vanderpump gave a warning to Natalie, saying,

“You came in on your night off with your family and you create this ridiculous scene," Darling, you came here on your night off. That is a night for separation. And then you went after him. I've seen the tape. You were relentless. And then you went after him. I've seen the tape ... I will be keeping an eye on you. All this kind of flagrant f–kery is done."

Natalie later told The Daily Dish about her conversation with Lisa, as she explained,

"I just wanted Lisa to know where I'm coming from — and she might be right — but I want her to know why maybe I reacted the wrong way. Like, my intention was not horrible. I try to be innocent. I tried."

Natalie had earlier opened up to the show producer while talking about Demy,

“The night when I went off on Paulo, I also accidentally happened to go off on Demy," she added. "I was very loud, I was very passionate, I was very Italian. And I'm really sorry about that, but I am who I am."

