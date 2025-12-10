"I didn't say, we separated:" The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Bronwyn, gets questioned over her marriage with Todd

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport attends RuPaul's Drag Race S18 Premiere Event at Aqua New York on December 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV)

Bronwyn Newport’s marriage has become one of the biggest talking points of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6, and it once again resurfaced in the latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, on Bravo.

Earlier in the season, she admitted that Todd Bradley had been looking at photos of other women on a flight and that they had hit a rough patch.

Bronwyn later told Whitney Rose she would “try” an open marriage if Todd ever brought up the idea.

As the group was on a trip to Greece, they were strolling around when the topic came up, as the women still weren’t sure where Bronwyn and Todd stood in their marriage.

They remembered the talk about Todd staying in a hotel, the missing wedding ring, and the open-marriage conversation. In the latest episode, they finally confronted her directly, and Bronwyn found herself trying to walk back statements she now claimed she never made, as she noted:

"I actually super adore Todd. We're happy and there's like no drama at my house".........And she later claimed, "I didn't say we separated."

Here's what the group asked Bronwyn in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6

The scene in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City begins lightly, with the women talking about Greek men. Angie asks, “What do you ladies think about the men in Greece?”

Then the tone shifts when one of the women turns to Bronwyn and asks, “Bronwyn, are you going to get a number 2 while you’re here?” Angie reminds Bronwyn that she had “kind of thrown out looking into an open marriage.”

Bronwyn pushes back immediately. “I did not say I was looking into it,” she insists. Another woman corrects her: “You did.” Bronwyn stays firm: “Not at all.” Someone else adds, “You said Todd and I have to talk about an open marriage.” Bronwyn denies it again, saying, “Todd and I are not in an open marriage. He’s happy. And that’s fine.”

Heather then observes and asks Bronwyn, “I feel like you’re very matter-of-fact about it,” later asking her whether she is happy, to which Bronwyn replies, saying she is super happy, adding, "I actually super adore Todd. We’re happy, and there’s like no drama at my house.”

Heather then brings up what happened on the plane, confessing to the producers:

Last time I heard about Todd, he was looking at lingerie pictures on his iPad and sleeping at a hotel.So now they’re happy, monogamous, and Bronwyn would never dare, clutch my pearls, think of hooking up with a Greek man. I can’t keep it straight.

The group also recalls Bronwyn not wearing her wedding ring. Bronwyn replies, “I wear different jewelry all the time.” Heather asks directly, “So that was all a ruse?”Bronwyn says no: “You might have added 2 plus 2 and gotten 5 there.”

Whitney then expresses what many are thinking in a confessional:

At this point, it’s not so much about the details or the story; it’s what does Bronwyn want us to think? She put all this out there about her relationship with Todd, and now she’s backpedaling. So I’m just kind of like, what actually happened and what’s real?

Mary Cosby then jumps into the conversation, suggesting to Bronwyn that she can’t pretend like it didn’t happen, adding:

When you say stuff, and then you put it out there, you confide or you tell us something, it does come across as there’s trouble. But then when you come back and bring it back up, you can’t pretend like you don’t know what we’re talking about or you don’t know what Heather’s saying.”

Bronwyn then tells everyone that she didn’t say that Todd moved out, and feels pushed into a corner as she states that she came to them honestly and does not feel the need to explain what is happening in her house. Meredith then tells Bronwyn:

I was not there, so I didn’t hear any of this. But I’ve stood in your shoes, so I support the position you’re in. But from my past experience, this is probably not the end of it with this group. I’m just telling you that was my experience.

Angie clarifies that there was no judgment on her end, with Bronwyn adding that she can judge her and she is fine with that. That’s fine too.

The new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs ​​​​​​every Tuesday at 8:00 pm on Bravo.

