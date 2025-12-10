"You assassinated my character:" The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather and Meredith confront each other over their plane drama

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay arrives at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6's latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, on Bravo, saw the women going on a trip to Greece, where the earlier dramatic plane incident resurfaced.

The women sat down for dinner together, where Meredith had bought a little evil eye pendant for Heather Gay, and later their confrontation took place when Meredith Marks claimed that she contacted Heather a lot of times to clear things out, but she did not respond.

Heather, however, did not want to let go of all that happened during their flight incident. Later, when the tension was evident on the table, Heather was willing to talk things out, but Meredith insisted she could not do that as a group, which escalated the conversation with Heather responding:

You assassinated my character and, like, dejected, like, our history and our friendship. And my loyalty. I'm not sure how to speak to somebody like this.

The "peace offering" did not bring any peace to the dinner table in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 6

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City saw the women meeting each other for dinner in Greece when Heather opened Meredith's gift, which she had bought as a peace offering.

Bronwyn kept repeating that it was “a peace offering from Meredith.” Heather tried to shrug it off, but she couldn’t help expressing how the gesture made her feel, adding in a confessional:

I feel like she’s treating me like a woman who’s been cheated on. Just give me a few gifts without being specific about what it’s about and we’re going to go back to normal.

As Mary Cosby addressed the tension, saying, “Meredith and Heather Gay, are you guys okay? You two probably should talk.” Heather explained that when she opened the necklace and put it on, Bronwyn kept repeating that it was a peace offering.

However, Meredith pointed out that Heather was tense with her, noting:

You seemed very, I don't want to use the wrong words, but tense with me. It’s a peace offering. I think that’s a nice thing. If you don’t think it’s nice, don’t keep it. It’s up to you. I mean, I was trying to be nice.

Heather clarified that she did not reject her gift and just wants to talk about it, while Meredith reminded Heather that she had reached out privately, saying,

"I wasn’t looking to do it as a group… And I called you, and I reached out again this morning." She added in a confessional, "She wants to start this with the group to rile people up, to start on me again. It’s clear that Heather doesn’t have respect for our friendship."

As Meredith made it clear that she is not willing to discuss their conflict as a group, Heather accused her of assassinating her character and degrading her loyalty and friendship, which Meredith flatly denied.

Meredith says her feelings were hurt, which Heather also claimed, and the former reminded her,

“I apologized to you for that, and you apologized to me, so I don’t know why we’re still talking about it.” But Heather wasn’t ready to move on. “I was very, very hurt by you calling me a liar.” Meredith didn’t budge: “I did not call you a liar.” Heather countered, “I felt like you called me a liar.”

That's when Lisa Barlow jumped in, calling out Heather for her unrealistic standards in friendships, later adding in a confessional that it was “a little ridiculous that Heather plays Judge Judy in every situation,” adding, “Why the f*** are you judging her so harshly?”

The argument reached another level when Heather brought up the TikTok incident that had flared up earlier in the trip. She insisted she had always defended Meredith, saying,

“I ride hard or die for Meredith from day one… When she brought up the TikTok, I completely defended you.” But she felt attacked at breakfast the next morning when Meredith “came in guns ablaze.”

Heather accused Meredith of ignoring far bigger issues in the past while blowing up this one. She told her,

“There have been much bigger bombs placed in your lap that you have chosen to ignore and look the other way. And you are choosing to pick this TikTok as the reason to annihilate your friendship with me, with Whitney, and with Brittany.” She ended with, “You are selective about what you have outrage for.”

Meredith calmly replied, “I don’t agree with you.” She added that if Heather wanted to hold a grudge, “then do. That’s up to you.” Heather was stunned that somehow the situation felt reversed, questioning, “How is this flipping on me? This is not on me.”

She told Meredith she wasn’t lying about anything and wouldn’t minimize their fight.

You’re like, you misspoke, and I misspoke, and we met in the middle. I would never do that to you. When you hurt my feelings the way you did, I would never just be like, 'you misspoke, I misspoke, and I thought we had moved on, but apparently, you’re so petty you haven’t.'

