Who are the members of the new band in Simon Cowell: The Next Act? Details explored

Simon Cowell from Simon Cowell: The Next Act (Image via Getty)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act premiered on Netflix on December 10, 2025, with all six episodes. The series followed Simon's search for singers in the United Kingdom and Ireland who would make the next iconic boy band.

Budding singers from different walks of life auditioned, and after an intense audition process and screening, Simon narrowed down the list of potential candidates to 16 boys.

Following the cut and practice sessions and other interactions, the 16 remaining contestants were further narrowed down.

Although a difficult decision, one that he did not want to make since it would impact the singers’ lives one way or the other, Simon ultimately announced the names of those who made the final cut to become a band on Simon Cowell: The Next Act.

The band members were Cruz, Danny, Josh, Seán, Nicolas, John, and Hendrik, who called themselves December 10 after the series’ release date, which was December 10.

The boys were surprised by Simon’s decision to keep all seven of them in the band, rather than cutting them down to a group of five.

However, Simon believed it was the right decision, as he was not prepared to let any of them go.



“I don’t know if anyone’s gonna think I’m nuts or not, but I’m gonna own this decision, and I genuinely believe it was the right decision,” Simon stated.



What happened after the band was formed on Simon Cowell: The Next Act?







Two months after the band was handpicked, Simon arranged two label meetings for the boys to attend. Noting that it took “an army” to launch a band, Simon clarified that he did not have a record label of his own.

That said, he mentioned that the band needed to get signed with one record label to kickstart their careers. Without the backing from a major company, it could become a “big problem.”

Before their first label meeting, Simon briefed the boys, asking them not to overthink it but also impress the label and convince them to invest in the band.

Although excited, some of the boys feared they were not prepared as a team to have such a meeting.

Simon told the cameras that while he wanted them to be funny, he did not want them to lose focus and be “all over the place.” Even so, he did not wish to intervene because he was not their “nanny.”

However, the meeting did not go as planned. The boys struggled to speak and be their honest selves, as Simon described the meeting as “awkward.”

The meeting was “so bad,” Simon took off with his band. Their next meeting was with Universal Music, which went much better than the first.

It was a direct consequence of the time the group spent at Cruz’s house, strengthening their relationships and getting to know one another better.

The boys bantered and opened up more, showing their honest selves to the Universal Music representatives. It left a mark on them, as one points out that they sounded “fresh” and “totally new” – something that was expected from a boy band.



“As soon as you walked in the door, I just felt the energy from all of you. And you’ve got such chemistry,” they continued.



After “a lot of thought and consideration,” an executive told the group that they were ready to make them an offer, convinced by their skills and their friendship.

The group was overjoyed to learn about their decision, as each reflected on how important and life-changing it would be.

Stay tuned for more updates.