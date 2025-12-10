"I'm so grateful": Gabby opens up about her growth after an explosive Love Island Australia exit

Gabby Mccarthy (Image via Instagram/@gabrielleemccarthy)

In the firepit of Love Island Australia on December 10, Gabby halted a tense vote that threatened one couple's place, declaring she would leave the villa to spare the others—dragging her new partner Josh out with her.

This self-sacrificing move capped a season of raw confrontations and shifting alliances for the 21-year-old Bombshell, who entered Love Island Australia as the very first arrival in Episode 1.

Now, in reflections shared with Chattr, she expresses profound thanks for the personal revelations that emerged, saying,



“I think spending so much time with yourself and your thoughts and your emotions, my feelings, was like, wow. I have a lot to work on. Like, I have a lot of like underlying things from my past or my childhood.”​



Gabby’s journey on Love Island Australia

Gabby’s path through Love Island Australia twisted from early sparks with Jotham to clashes that exposed deeper wounds.

When Jotham returned from Hotel Amor, coupled with Jaide, Gabby erupted at the firepit, stating,



“Babe, I can’t, I can’t right now. I just can’t. Like, I’m way too hot to be standing up next to these two right now. And your outfit’s so ugly. You could have done a bit better for her.”



She added sharply,



“He’s not a man, babe. He’s a little boy. It’s done. I don’t want to speak to him at all ever again. Like you embarrassed me so many times, played in my face so many times.”​



Earlier tensions with Jotham surfaced when Gabby confronted his private remarks, calling her emotionally immature. She told him directly,



“So, you literally said word for word, like, I'm not someone you would date on the outside. So, I'm not understanding why you're gonna date me inside here. And then, you said to both girls that I’m emotionally immature and immature. It’s just rude.”



Gabby elaborated to the cameras that such words cut deep, as she has spent her life fending off judgments of being “too much.”

A later coupling with Dylan faltered too, leading to her pairing with newcomer Josh just before the dump vote.​​

The villa amplified every emotion, pushing Gabby to moments of doubt.

In one tearful exchange caught on Love Island Australia footage, she confided feelings of having no place left, amid accusations from Mick that she flipped between victim and strong woman:



“It's a victim mentality. It's like when she wants to be an innocent 21-year-old, she's an innocent, soft 21-year-old. She wants to be an independent, strong woman. It's like, take your pick. You can't be both.”



Gabby pushed back in villa chats, defending her reactions as rooted in real pain, not games.

These clashes, from movie night revelations to bombshell arrivals, marked her as a lightning rod in Love Island Australia.​

Yet amid the chaos of Love Island Australia, bonds formed that endure. Gabby highlights a tight group of five—Yana, Tamara, Sharn, and Izzy—with whom she remains super close. Laughing at the shared intensity, she said,



“I’m so grateful. We had a group of, like, five of us. It was me, Yana, Tamara, Sharn and Izzy, and we’re all super close still. Also, I made really good friends with Mia, Boston, and all of those girls. I mean, it’s a trauma bond that we’ll have for life.”



Among the men, select ties persist:



“I’m really close with Kye. I love Kye, and I am friends with Mick. I’m super close to Connor as well. Mick’s a bit of a shit stirrer, but you love him like a brother at the end. I have so much love for Kye, Connor and Mick.”​



Self-awareness stands as Gabby’s clearest gain from Love Island Australia. In the post-exit interview, she shared,



“I think I’ve really become a lot more self-aware since the experience, and obviously, like, I came out with so many best friends. I’m just so grateful and appreciative for all of it.”



In an unpacked interview, she owned her role in conflicts:



“I hold my hands up. I take full accountability. Like, I could have handled situations differently.”



Her dramatic departure preserved the villa’s fragile peace, with the remaining 10 Islanders spared the group’s choice. Gabby entertains a return, stating plainly,



“I would definitely go back and do it all again.”



Love Island Australia 2025 continues Monday through Thursday on 9Now, minus her unmistakable presence.​​

Gabby also addressed whispers about Jotham’s pre-villa life, recounting how he allegedly confided to the guys:



“He pretty much said to [the guys], he couldn’t keep stringing me along in the villa, hence why he brought someone back from Hotel Amor. He was flexing to all the boys when he came out the villa that he had someone on the outside.”



Dismissing his denials, she focused forward, valuing the villa’s mirror to her past over romantic dead ends.

Prior dumps from Love Island Australia included Isabel Vella via public vote, with Connor Deighton choosing to exit alongside her, and Lacey Butlin by villa decision—contexts that heightened stakes for Gabby’s final stand.​

Fresh out, Gabby posted on Instagram:



“Freshly dumped from Love Island, feeling all the emotions… but I'm leaving with lessons learned and friends for life.”



Her arc in Love Island Australia—from fiery first Bombshell to grateful graduate—traces a young woman sifting pain for purpose, one unfiltered truth at a time.​

