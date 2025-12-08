Who has been dumped from Love Island Australia 2025 so far? Full list of eliminated Islanders

Love Island Australia 2025 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandau)

Love Island Australia 2025 has begun in Mallorca, Spain, with a new group of singles entering the villa. From the first week, several contestants have already left.

Isabel Vella and Connor Deighton departed together after Isabel was voted out by the superfans. Lacey Butlin later exited following a decision by her fellow Islanders.

Cooper Benson was eliminated after Yana Marks chose to remain with her previous partner, and Zac Cincerti and Bailey McGarrell were removed during a recoupling ceremony.

Love Island Australia Season 7 premiered on October 27, 2025, on 9Now and Channel 9, hosted by Sophie Monk and narrated by Al Perkins, with new episodes airing weeknights.

Meet the dumped Islanders of Love Island Australia 2025

Isabel Vella and Connor Deighton

Isabel Vella was the first contestant to leave Love Island Australia 2025 after viewers voted her out. Connor Deighton chose to leave the villa with her, citing the connection he had formed while in the villa.

Host Sophie Monk confirmed the decision, noting that this marked the first time a contestant left with another Islander.

Isabel and Connor’s departure was announced following the public vote, and the pair exited the villa together.

Their exit was notable because it involved a joint decision rather than a single elimination, which is uncommon in the show’s history.

Lacey Butlin

Lacey Butlin’s elimination occurred after a villa-based decision. Jotham Russell, Mateo Francisco, and Ross Weightman were tasked with identifying the Islander they believed was least likely to form a strong connection in the villa.

The selection came down to Lacey Butlin, Yana Marks, and Gabby McCarthy. Lacey was chosen and subsequently had to leave the villa.

Her departure included a farewell with Kye Lambert, who remained in the villa.

The process was conducted in line with the rules of the show, where fellow contestants’ decisions determine who leaves in certain circumstances.

Cooper Benson

Cooper Benson was eliminated after Yana Marks made a coupling decision. Yana had to choose between Cooper Benson and her ex-partner, Kye Lambert.

Although Cooper initially coupled with Yana, a strong connection did not develop, and she chose to remain with Kye.

Host Sophie Monk confirmed Cooper’s elimination, and he exited the villa following Yana’s decision.

The elimination followed the standard format in which Islanders’ decisions influence departures when a choice between partners is required.

Zac Cincerti and Bailey McGarrell

Zac Cincerti and Bailey McGarrell were eliminated during a recoupling ceremony.

Zac and Bailey coupled on the first day of the show, but after discussions about long-term preferences, Zac decided not to continue pursuing the relationship.

In the villa vote, the remaining women voted off Zac, while the remaining men voted off Bailey. Both Islanders left the villa following the results.

The process followed the show’s voting format during recoupling events, where contestants decide which partner to keep or remove.

Current status

After these eliminations, the villa continues with the remaining Islanders. Bombshells Gabby, Mick, Alex, Boston, Mia, Emma, Jaide, Bailey, Dylan, Kodi, and Josh joined the villa after the initial arrivals.

Episodes of Love Island Australia 2025 are available to stream from Monday to Thursday at 6 pm AEDT on 9Now. Further eliminations and recouplings are expected as the season progresses.

The villa continues to operate according to the established rules, with both public votes and Islanders’ choices influencing departures.

Stay tuned for more updates.