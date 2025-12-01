Love Island Australia star Yana shocks the Villa by demonstrating her rare frog-like hidden skill made famous by Katy Perry

Kye Lambert and Yana Marks of Love Island Australia 2025 (Image via 9now)

Love Island Australia 2025 contestant Yana from Sydney demonstrated a rare skill in the Villa that involves inflating the throat like a frog. Yana performed this skill multiple times on camera and mentioned,

"Me and Katy Perry are the only people who can do it. I've seen her do it in an interview before."

She also mentioned that she preferred the demonstration not to be recorded on "camera," but went on to perform the skill at least three times during the Villa activities, showing the unusual ability despite her initial hesitation.

Pop star Katy Perry had previously showcased the same ability on American Idol in front of Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Yana reveals rare frog-like talent in Love Island Australia Villa

Hidden talents of other Islanders

Yana’s frog-like talent was one among several unusual abilities revealed in the Villa.

Mick also displayed a unique skill by singing James Blunt’s song You're Beautiful in a James Blunt voice.

He explained that he only performs this "rendition" on very select occasions for a limited audience, usually in private settings or among close friends, rather than in front of the full Villa or an "intimate crowds."

Other Islanders showed different skills, including ballet, backflips, and harmonica playing.

These talents were displayed during interactions among the cast members, adding variety to the activities and interactions in the Villa.

Yana's background and participation in Love Island

Yana Marks, 21, works as a plumber and has established herself as a tradie influencer with 371,000 followers on TikTok and 90,000 on Instagram.

She has participated in three relationships prior to joining Love Island and has had one significant past relationship.

Yana entered the Villa aiming to pursue a new connection and described her approach as being "unfiltered, unapologetically herself."

Her time in the Villa included interactions with other Islanders, where she balanced social engagement and established personal boundaries.

During her stay, Yana set clear expectations with her partner Kye regarding interactions with other participants.

She told Kye she would be 100 percent "trusting" him and emphasized that he should inform her before kissing any Bombshells.

This conversation occurred prior to the arrival of new Bombshells Jaide and Emma, who participated in speed dating and chose two boys to take to Hotel Amor.

Yana reacted to the developments in the Villa by indicating that the situation left her feeling "f**ked," showing visible distress and becoming emotional in front of the other female Islanders as she processed the unfolding events involving Kye and the new Bombshells.

Gabby also commented on the situation, saying,

"My heart is literally falling out of my a**hole. I'm literally about to have a heart attack."

Villa events and dynamics

Episodes featuring Hotel Amor included boys being separated from their original partners to interact with new Bombshells. Jotham described his experience, saying,

"There’s a lot of green boxes being ticked," while discussing new urges and interests with a Bombshell.

Meanwhile, Kye kissed Emma, causing reactions from Yana and other Islanders. Yana expressed her concern, stating, "He's going to mess up again," as she processed the situation.

Throughout her time in the Villa, Yana balanced revealing her hidden talent, participating in social activities, and navigating the evolving dynamics among Islanders.

Her frog-like ability, interactions with Kye, and reactions to other contestants’ activities were documented in the episodes and exclusive footage from Love Island Australia 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.