Love Island Australia sees Yana confronting Kye after discovering that he kissed Emma at Hotel Amore

This week's Fire Pit on Love Island Australia season 7 was the most awaited one for Yana and Gabby, especially as their connections were out there with the new bombshells Emma and Jaide at Hotel Amore sharing a night.

As Emma had chosen Kye to get to know him and hang out with him at Hotel Amore, Yana had earlier had a serious discussion with Kye, creating boundaries that needed to be followed in their relationship, and Kye agreed to that as well.

Yana told him to have all the fun as she trusts him completely, but asked him not to kiss the new bombshell or do anything without her knowledge. But after she discovered that Kye was kissing Emma at the Hotel, she broke down completely.

Later, a new male bombshell arrived, Dylan, who felt a spark with Yana and eventually chose her to spend time with. Now it was time to reveal whether she or Kye had decided to stick with each other or wanted to twist.

Both entered the fire pit in Love Island Australia alone, but the fact that Kye had crossed boundaries did not sit well with Yana. The new information about the cuddles and steamy shower added to the tension.

Here's what happened on Love Island Australia season 7's latest Fire Pit

Yana walked into the Love Island Australia Fire Pit alone, indicating that she chose her original partner, Kye, glowing and completely unaware of the storm waiting for her.

She told Sophie she was “so excited,” still believing the boundaries they had set before going to Hotel Amore meant something. But the moment Sophie announced that it was time to know Kye's decision, tensions surged.

Kye walked in alone, and Yana was evidently feeling relieved until he started confessing about what actually happened that night, admitting,

"We did get talking and um, yeah, it did end up leading to a kiss and a bit of a cuddle in bed. Um, nothing else went further than that."

Yana’s face expressed what she felt as she immediately snapped back,

“What, you did our whole relationship?" She reminded him how he had always assumed she was the one doing something wrong, adding further, "You always thought that I was the one doing something. Therefore, you did it, and it was all right because you thought I did it."

Sophie Monk called the bombshell Emma then who walked inside instantly revealing further details about her and Kye's date,

"Kai and I definitely had a bit of chemistry from the get-go. You know, lots of eyes going. The shower got a bit steamy."

Yana felt humiliated all over again. Even Kye, trying to downplay it, said, "Taken out of proportion, but anyway.” Yana, however, made comments taunting him like

"As steamy as lacey's....Oh, wow. We've got a trend going again.......At least she had a good night last night."

Despite everything, Sophie announced, “You did both stick. You’re officially still a couple,” but Yana’s expression made it clear that the damage had been done and the trust with Kye had been shattered instantly, right in front of everyone, noting, "That's a shame."

Earlier that day, before meeting with Kye, she expressed nervousness, admitting, in a confessional in Love Island Australia:

"I am nervous to see Kai. I have no idea what's in his head. I have no idea what he's done. Whether he's crossed the boundaries that we set. I'm just hoping that he stuck to his word like I did with mine."

