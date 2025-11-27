Dancing With the Stars alum Andy Richter opens up about Whitney Leavitt's elimination

Andy Richter (Image via Instagram/@richtercommaandy)

Dancing With the Stars alum Andy Richter recently expressed shock over Whitney Leavitt’s elimination from the show. Andy Richter pointed out that the ongoing negative backlash against Leavitt might have something to do with the show where she rose to fame, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Richer further revealed that he has heard that “she's kind of the villain , which he finds preposterous.”

Andy Richter was eliminated in the quarter-finals but has opened up about "pushing his body to its limits after finding himself enjoying the experience more than he thought he would." The former contestant of season 34, said that he did not expect the television star’s elimination, as he further said,

"I think Whitney going home, to me it's absolutely insane.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Andy Richter on Whitney Leavitt: "She's an amazing dancer"

Andy Richter shed some light on Whitney Leavitt’s elimination as he went on say how unexpected and shocking it was. He further said on The Three Questions with Andy Richter Podcast,

“I mean, she's an amazing dancer. And if all the sticklers who were furious about me still being in it, who were demanding perfect technical dancing, I don't know why she would get sent home under that criterion.

“But there's a whole soap opera going on adjacent to this show online. It's a good way to sort of take the temperature of what the audience is feeling in terms of voting. I've seen forever, there's like people just like, 'Whitney's gotta go,' and I'm just like, 'What? Why?'"

Other than talking about his felow co-star, Richter told People about how Dancing with the Stars "transformed his mental and physical approach" to exercise despite the heavy toll it took on his body. Richter also took this opportunity to admit that he misses his dancing partner Emma Slater while saying that "going to the gym is not the same as working out in the dance studio with her".

Andy Richter described Whitney Leavitt as “kind and considerate”

Contrary to ongoing rumors, Andy Richter came to Whitney’s defense as he called her one of the sweetest, and most positive loving people on the show. He further explained saying,

“Beyond anybody else, from the moment I met her, she was loving, and winning, and kind, and considerate, and incredibly positive towards me.”

Richter also recalled how Whitney was one of the people who made him feel that he was a valuable member of the team.

“When I found out she was the villain, I was like, 'I hear you're the villain on that show.' And all she said was, 'Well, villains get paid.' Richter laughed heartily, reflecting, "Amazing. I was like, 'All right. That's great'."

Leavitt herself had earlier opened up about the ongoing backlash and why she was suddenly seen as the villain, as the DWTS alum explained,

“There were decisions that I made during that show that nobody asked me to do. Like, I willingly did that, but there was no context behind why I had made certain decisions." The resulting picture of her on the series "put [her] in a dark place" and "made it hard to watch [back]."

